An Evening with Clark Howard Featuring AARP Fraud Expert Mark Fetterhoff

When: Tuesday, September 10 Where: Cobb Galleria Centre

2 Galleria Parkway SE

Atlanta, GA 30339 Time: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. AARP membership is NOT required and will not be solicited.



To register or for more information, go to https://aarp.cvent.com/ClarkHowardFraudEvent

The AARP Fraud Watch Network The website provides information about fraud and scams, prevention tips from experts, an interactive scam-tracking map, fun educational quizzes, and video presentations featuring Abagnale. Users may sign up for "Watchdog Alert" emails that deliver breaking scam information, or call a free helpline at 877-908-3360 to speak with volunteers trained in fraud counseling.

If you're interested in learning more about AARP activities in Georgia where you can connect and get information on topics such as Veterans Outreach, Livable Communities and Advocacy, please visit www.aarp.org/atlanta. You can also find us on Twitter at @aarpga and Facebook.com/aarpgeorgia.

SOURCE AARP Georgia

