An Evening with Clark Howard Featuring AARP Fraud Expert Mark Fetterhoff
Aug 21, 2019, 10:00 ET
ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you curious and concerned about how to protect your identity? Or, maybe, you're interested in how to guard your heart and not be lured into a romance scam, or not lose money in a scam specifically geared toward grandparents.
"An Evening with Clark Howard Featuring AARP Fraud Expert Mark Fetterhoff" will help you gain a better understanding of how you might avoid some of the antics fraudsters use to take advantage of people.
Clark Howard and Mark Fetterhoff will offer practical solutions for how to avoid being scammed and discuss some of the newer fraud tactics that are being used to separate people from their money, identity or well-being. In addition to sharing tips and strategies, Clark and Mark will gives us a heads up into newer scams that are popping up. Attendees also will have an opportunity to ask questions of our experts.
|
When:
|
Tuesday, September 10
|
Where:
|
Cobb Galleria Centre
|
2 Galleria Parkway SE
|
Atlanta, GA 30339
|
Time:
|
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
This event is free and open to the public. AARP membership is NOT required and will not be solicited.
To register or for more information, go to https://aarp.cvent.com/ClarkHowardFraudEvent
The AARP Fraud Watch Network The website provides information about fraud and scams, prevention tips from experts, an interactive scam-tracking map, fun educational quizzes, and video presentations featuring Abagnale. Users may sign up for "Watchdog Alert" emails that deliver breaking scam information, or call a free helpline at 877-908-3360 to speak with volunteers trained in fraud counseling.
If you're interested in learning more about AARP activities in Georgia where you can connect and get information on topics such as Veterans Outreach, Livable Communities and Advocacy, please visit www.aarp.org/atlanta. You can also find us on Twitter at @aarpga and Facebook.com/aarpgeorgia.
SOURCE AARP Georgia
Share this article