An Evening With I ❤ San Marzano DOP

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- I ❤ San Marzano DOP held a socially distanced intimate press event for media and influencers in Las Vegas on January 27th celebrating Pomodoro San Marzano dell'Agro Sarnese-Nocerino DOP. The "Crown Jewel" of European Canned tomatoes.

Guests were treated to an informative and entertaining tasting prepared by Chef Marc Sgrizzi at Trattoria by Chef Marc, inside the Ahern Hotel featuring the "king of canned tomatoes" San Marzano DOP.

Chef Marc was thrilled to demonstrate just how versatile this 'crown jewel' of canned tomatoes can be by creating four courses:

1st Course

Pomodoro Pizza Romana Featuring San Marzano DOP – Served Chilled

2nd Course

Filetto Di Pomodoro – Featuring San Marzano DOP with House-cured Pancetta and fresh homemade linguini

3rd Course

Stufato featuring San Marzano DOP with Slow-cooked calamari, zucchini and orso

4th Course

Sweet Tomato Tart featuring San Marzano DOP with homemade basil gelato accompanied with limoncello

We are celebrating Pomodoro San Marzano dell'Agro Sarnese-Nocerino DOP, grown and picked exclusively for the can in the volcanic-rich soil near the infamous Mt. Vesuvius.

HEALTH BENEFITS: They bring to your table the most delicious and flavorsome canned tomatoes in the world! Basically, farm to can to table! Salt and sugar free, no preservatives. Clean eating Bursting with flavor! Considered one of the most important foods being a rich source of vitamin A, C, potassium, minerals, fiber and extremely high in the anti-oxidant Lycopene which research has shown to be useful in the prevention of various diseases. Vegan, Kosher and Halal.

DOP is one of the most important things to understand when learning how to cook traditional and authentic dishes. DOP stands for Denominazione di Origine Protetta, in English this translates to Protected Designation of Origin. This certification ensures that products are locally grown and packaged, meet the highest of standards and are produced in certain regions that result in characteristics to ensure a consistent quality.

HOW TO FIND THEM: At better grocery stores, specialty shops and online.

Enjoy – It's from Europe!

