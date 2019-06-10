An Evening with Portland's movers and shakers in Wine, Beer & Spirits

PORTLAND, Ore., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pamplin School of Business will present "Wine, Beer & Spirits: Portland's Past, Present & Future" on Wednesday, July 24 from 4-7 p.m. at Cerulean Winery (1439 NW Marshall St). The event is sponsored by the Bauccio Lecture series.

The line-up features a keynote presentation and interactive panel speaking on Portland's current landscape and will provide an overview on current and anticipated market trends. General Admission is $35 and includes tastings, drinks, appetizers, and digital badge.

Participants include experts in the wine, beer and spirits industries:

Kevin O'Brien, senior vice president, Zepponi & Company

Steve Waters, CEO, Backwoods Brewing

Jessie Sheeran, brand manager, SakéOne

Ryan Magarian, co-founder, Aviation American Gin and co-founder, Oven and Shaker Pizza and Bar

Moderated by: Sam Holloway, associate professor, University of Portland and president, Crafting A Strategy

To register for the event, please visit http://bit.ly/2VDmH2T

For more information, please contact Lilia Grundy at grundy@up.edu

The Pamplin School of Business

The University of Portland's Pamplin School of Business has been among the highest ranked business schools on the west coast and has attained national recognition for its Masters programs. The Pamplin school was ranked best part-time MBA program in Portland by U.S. News & World Report 2019 according to rankings released March 12. The school was also placed among top "Tier One" listings according to CEO Magazine's 2019 Global MBA rankings and Study.com ranked the Pamplin School of Business #20 in the nation as part of their 2019 Top 50 MBA Schools list. Please visit up.edu/MBA for more information.

