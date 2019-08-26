An Exclusive Mobile Veterinary Service in West Los Angeles Offers Personalized Pet Care at Home

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 68% of households in the United States own a pet and 63% of US families with children have two employed parents; a mobile vet has the tools and capability to help the large percentage of individuals who don't have the luxury of taking time off from work.

A state of the art mobile veterinary vehicle caters to helping clients in their homes. From left: Alexis James (veterinary assistant) and Dr. Elyse Kent, primary veterinarian.

With so many working cat and dog owners in the US, it makes sense to have a time-saving option. Mobile vets offer a boutique service that helps clients and their pets by providing care at home. The extended hours and one-on-one format are both comfortable and convenient by design. The business of a standard veterinary hospital is slow and can leave clients feeling unattended due to the ongoing amount of concurrent appointments; by focusing on only one patient at a time, a mobile vet brings a personalized experience to every visit.

"Most of my clients are busy people. By booking their appointments with Elite Veterinary Care, they're able to save two to three hours of time that would otherwise have been spent at the vet. Our flexible hours accommodate their unique schedules. Most veterinary offices are uncomfortable to wait around in - with us, you don't even have to leave the living room."

-Dr. Elyse Kent DVM, Owner

Beyond luxury, a mobile vet caters to an important time that all pet owners will eventually face - the process of letting go of their old friend. Private care makes these moments more organic. Pets are most at ease at home, reducing stress during hospice and giving owners an opportunity to grieve in a private setting. Read this article For more information on your pets suitability for hospice services.

"In years of looking, I have never met a vet who had such gentle natural rapport with animals as Dr. Kent with Elite Veterinary Care. She comes to your house, provides excellent service, and will charm you and your animals. She maintains a very gentle approach. Having to take our three cats to the vet was awfully stressful and we dreaded it. So did they, it seemed. I totally trust our darlings to Elite Veterinary Care's loving, knowledgeable care."

-Tom. S., Mar Vista

About Elite Veterinary Care

Elite Veterinary Care is an exclusive mobile veterinary service that brings pet care to animals and their families in West Los Angeles. For more information and to book an appointment, please visit https://www.eliteveterinarycare.com.

