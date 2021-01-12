An Experienced Brand Making Waves in the E-Commerce Space

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ask any business major and they'll tell you that two decades into the 21st century, growth is everything. Concepts like continual learning, embracing adaptability, and maintaining flexibility are central aspects of prolonged success. In other words, if it wants to survive in the ever-changing modern marketplace, a company must be willing to pivot and institute changes at any time without completely losing its identity in the process.

This growth mindset has been on full display throughout the past year in the form of the Chinese-based enterprise Gsport. The company has quietly operated out of a state-of-the-art facility in eastern China for nearly two decades. Over that time, it's created an arsenal of quality health care products including athletic and kinesiology tape, cohesive cold bandages, cold bags all of which are designed to help with sports injuries and post-workout recovery. Gsport products are used across the globe by therapists, medical personnel, and sports professionals.

Protecting against sports injuries is a practice as old as the ancient Greek Olympics, and Gsport prides itself on taking this responsibility seriously. According to its website, the enterprise claims to fervently maintain a "professional team, strict management, excellent equipments and good services." This commitment to quality — coupled with a devotion to maintaining an employee-centric culture — has enabled Gsport to repeatedly show itself as a qualified and experienced force to be reckoned with. However, what has truly given the company an edge is its willingness to combine this veteran experience with a willingness to adapt and grow.

More than two years ago Gsport was already busily expanding its previously domestic-focused efforts onto an international stage. One of the major factors in this expansion was multiple appearances at the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) conference in recent years. In addition, the company made major inroads into the international market — especially the U.S. — by focusing on the e-commerce space. The brand began selling its products on its own website as well as a slew of other online retailers, including the almighty Amazon, even as the COVID-19 pandemic made that space particularly relevant.

This willingness to aggressively expand both online and in person has put the sports care brand in a prime position to see explosive growth in the already burgeoning sports medicine industry. It will be worth watching just how far the brand can go as it leverages its unique combination of experience and adaptability to fight for a greater market share in the months and years ahead.

