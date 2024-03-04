An Extra Set of Hands on the Job: IRWIN® Introduces QUICK-LIFT™ Construction Jack for Lifting, Leveling and More

With a lifting capacity of up to 330 lbs., the IRWIN ® QUICK-LIFT™ Construction Jack can be used for a variety of tasks to assist trade professionals on the jobsite

Trade professionals can follow IRWIN social channels and #GetToKnowJack to learn more about the IRWIN® QUICK-LIFT™ Construction Jack

TOWSON, Md., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IRWIN®, a Stanley Black & Decker brand (NYSE: SWK) and leader in hand tools and power tool accessories, announced today the launch of its QUICK-LIFT™ Construction Jack, a tool with easy-to-use features for heavy-duty applications allowing trade professionals to efficiently lift, level or hold materials on the job. The IRWIN® QUICK-LIFT™ Construction Jack is ideal for the installation of cabinets, windows, doors, flooring, HVAC equipment, home appliances and others with a lifting capacity of up to 330 lbs. and up to a 10 in. lifting height.

The IRWIN® QUICK-LIFT™ Construction Jack is an additional set of hands on the job, allowing users to lift more efficiently and install commonly challenging projects.

"At IRWIN we are committed to developing tools that make completing the job as efficient as possible, even while working alone," said Frank DelGiudice, Product Manager, IRWIN. "For trade professionals looking for assistance with heavy lifting, the QUICK-LIFT™ Construction Jack is the back-aiding, time-saving tool you can depend on."

Features and benefits of the IRWIN® QUICK-LIFT™ Construction Jack include:

An Extra Set of Hands to Complete the Job: The IRWIN ® QUICK-LIFT™ Construction Jack has a 10 in. lifting height and a capacity of up to 330 lbs., giving it a wide array of residential and commercial uses.

The IRWIN QUICK-LIFT™ Construction Jack has a 10 in. lifting height and a capacity of up to 330 lbs., giving it a wide array of residential and commercial uses. Precise, Easy Lifting: Squeeze to lift with the ergonomically designed trigger.

Squeeze to lift with the ergonomically designed trigger. Quick Setting: Use the No-Load Quick Release feature for quickly setting the lift plate under materials or return to the base after installing. Never use the No-Load Quick Release when there is a load on the lift plate.

Use the No-Load Quick Release feature for quickly setting the lift plate under materials or return to the base after installing. Never use the No-Load Quick Release when there is a load on the lift plate. Designed for Comfort and Simple Usability: Comfort grip handles provide easy use and a slim tapered base allows for easy access under various materials.

In support of the new IRWIN® QUICK-LIFT™ Construction Jack, the brand is launching "You Don't Know Jack," a campaign that will help educate trade professionals and users about the many tasks that the IRWIN® QUICK-LIFT™ Construction Jack can perform. Explore the IRWIN® QUICK-LIFT™ Construction Jack and learn more about how to use IRWIN's latest tool with #GetToKnowJack on IRWIN social channels.

The IRWIN® QUICK-LIFT™ Construction Jack (MSRP $99.99) is available to purchase in-store and online at Lowes.com, online at Amazon.com and other participating retailers.

For more information, visit www.IRWINTools.com.

About IRWIN

IRWIN® manufactures and distributes a broad line of hand tools and power tool accessories under the IRWIN® brand including VISE-GRIP® pliers and wrenches, MARATHON® saw blades, QUICK-GRIP® clamping tools, SPEEDBOR® wood drilling bits, STRAIT-LINE® layout tools, UNIBIT® step drill bits, MARPLES® fine woodworking tools, and HANSON® taps and dies. IRWIN Tools is a part of Stanley Black & Decker. For more information, visit IRWINTools.com and follow IRWIN on Facebook and Instagram.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, and end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products and engineered fasteners to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and CUB CADET®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

SOURCE IRWIN