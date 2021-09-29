An Extraordinarily Rare Opportunity to Own a Beautiful Jewel Inside the "Crown of the Continent," Glacier National Park

WHITEFISH, Mont., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine a property so private, it is surrounded by over a million acres of wilderness on all sides. A listing so rare, the last sale of similar private property occurred more than 32 years ago. A property situated at the "Crown of the Continent," inside Glacier National Park in Western Montana.

Welcome to Glacier Bear Retreat, an exclusive opportunity to purchase a privately-owned spectacular luxury retreat within Glacier National Park.

Located INSIDE Glacier National Park near historic Lake McDonald Lodge, Glacier Bear Retreat features a storybook cottage and guest house on almost an acre of private fee-simple property. Photo courtesy of Gail Goodwin. Imagine a property so private, it is surrounded by over a million acres of wilderness on all sides. Welcome to Glacier Bear Retreat. Photo courtesy of Gail Goodwin

Glacier Bear Retreat presents a multitude of rare, special opportunities:

Extreme rarity of deeded land inside Glacier National Park .

. Protected privacy, surrounded by over 1 million acres of National Park land.

Suited for a legacy buyer interested in an exclusive, private, multi-generational family retreat.

Currently a high-demand vacation rental property producing significant monthly income. Short term rentals within the National Park are also rare.

Diverse recreational opportunities inside the National Park and nearby Whitefish, Montana .

Located inside Glacier National Park near historic Lake McDonald Lodge, Glacier Bear Retreat features a storybook cottage and guest house on almost an acre of private fee-simple property. Both abodes feature luxurious finishes and amenities, as well as abundant outdoor living spaces to enjoy the quiet and relaxing nature of the Park.

Known for stunning alpine vistas, emerald glacial lakes, and remote wilderness recreation, Glacier National Park is a coveted jewel in itself. The sheer beauty and breathtaking splendor of the park prompted John Muir to muse, "Wander here a whole summer, if you can."

Glacier Bear Retreat enjoys a history as compelling as its rarity. In 1947, Dwight Grist, a Park Ranger, purchased the property from Milo Apgar (of Apgar Village fame and instrumental in much of Glacier National Park's history). The purchase of this property in 2013 was the first sale of a private property to a private buyer within the boundaries of the Park in 24 years.

Glacier Bear Retreat is currently serving as a popular vacation rental destination. Staying at a home inside Glacier National Park is rare, but actually owning one is even more so. This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

View this exceptional property at https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-739-vrzqyd/348-grist-road-west-glacier-mt-59936

Please see photography link below as well as addendum with additional information about the property and history.

Photography: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/j16gdnyksg7jb49/AABlnnfR_VNgmirblSvSTPOta?dl=0

Glacier Bear Retreat is represented by Scott Darkenwald and Tracy Rossi of Glacier Sotheby's International Realty. For inquiries, please contact:

Scott Darkenwald

(406) 212-3355

[email protected]

Tracy Rossi

(406) 763-6808

[email protected]

SOURCE Glacier Sotheby's International Realty

