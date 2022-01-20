An Extraordinary Victory in the Heartbreaking World of Rhino Poaching Tweet this

In 2014 poachers hacked off his horns and gouged out half his face. Wildlife veterinarian Johan Marais, who founded Saving the Survivors, refused to let him be euthanized.

Seha, the rhino who wouldn't give in, met the man who wouldn't give up!

Thirty operations and six years later this powerful rhino is still standing thanks to Marais who managed to restructure just enough of the bull's skull.

When Johan Marais reached out to international organization Baby Rhino Rescue, Helena Kriel, the founder asked "What is your number one wish?"

"To get Seha back to the wild," Marais replied.

Baby Rhino Rescue launched "Seha's Fund." Inspired by a story of terrible suffering and bravery, people were moved to help.

Important for the species because of his potent genes, Seha needed to have females also. Baby Rhino Rescue purchased two young females to accompany Seha into the wild. Named Tshilidzi —chill-leed-zee, which means "Grace" — and Dakalo, meaning "Joy."

Seha begins his new life with Grace and Joy at his side.

Seha symbolizes the worst of humans — our darkness and greed. But he represents the best that humans can offer also — love, and the insistence on making things right.

Seha also represents the power of a species which must not go extinct.

On 24th January, Seha will be transported from a paddock into the wild. Hundreds of thousands of people all around will be watching! This illustrates the power of three organizations: Saving the Survivors, Baby Rhino Rescue and Marataba, and people around the world working together to reverse a terrible injustice.

It represents the commitment to saving the rhino from extinction.

Baby Rhino Rescue, Helena Kriel

+1 310-403-7289

[email protected]

Saving the Survivors NPC, Dr. Johan Marais

+27 (82) 556-0644

[email protected]

David Walker

+1 310-455-3763

[email protected]

www.babyrhinorescue.org

SOURCE Baby Rhino Rescue