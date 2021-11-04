An Iconic Warehouse in Brooklyn Is Reborn as Ciot New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family owned since 1950, natural stone expert Ciot is expanding its U.S. footprint selecting Brooklyn as the home for their new 35,000 square foot showroom and slab galleria, that officially opened its doors on October 14th at 5302 2nd Avenue. With locations in Montreal, Toronto, Atlanta, Detroit, and New York, Ciot confirms its leading role in supplying high-end residential and commercial projects.

Ciot New York Showroom Ciot New York Slab Galleria

The Brooklyn complex - a former machine manufacturing company established by E.W. Bliss in the mid 1800s - was completely transformed by New York multi-disciplinary interior design studio BxSM from a raw industrial space to a modern museum-like design destination.

The showroom aims to inspire and exceed the demands of those who are looking to find the best in natural stone and engineered slabs, mosaics, tiles, and hardwood.

At their new creative hub, the premium supplier is also offering unique services such as Ciot Studio – a collaborative workshop where clients can commission highly trained mosaic maestros to create one-of-a-kind, custom masterpieces – and the Ciot Slab Galleria – a 18,000-sf sky-lit area that showcases a curated collection of the finest natural stone slabs sourced from leading quarries around the globe.

"Increasing our presence in New York allows us to showcase our exclusive collection internationally sourced by Ciot's experienced team of buyers", explained Ciot Group CEO Joe Panzera. "The Brooklyn showroom is designed as a space to facilitate meetings and interact with the world of design".

Located on the ground floor and overlooking the windowed facade of the building, the showroom benefits from three rows of oversize side windows, a detail the architects took advantage of by creating low storage systems to harness the light and use it as a guiding element throughout the showroom experience.

Leveraging the appeal of the building's retro industrial style, every detail was reinterpreted accordingly, beginning with the materials. Grey marble covers the length of the floors, ebony-stained red oak storage systems are paired with large bamboo tables, while natural stone, ceramics and porcelains hang on the walls like tapestries. Exhibited as works of art to be admired inside mobile displays, the tapestries flow on interactive floor rails which can be moved to compare different surfaces.

Ultimately, the interior design aims to soften the industrial side of the original structure and highlight that of an art gallery rather than a showroom. The result is a luxury go-to mecca not only for homeowners seeking Ciot's expert advice but also for real estate developers, interiors designers, architects, contractors, and stone fabricators, who can meet with their clients to make selections in an inspiring atmosphere, where a world of design awaits.

Address: Ciot New York, 5302 2nd Avenue, 11220 Brooklyn NY

CONTACT:

Kay Nolan

VP of Ciot New York

Telephone: + 1 212 966 0972

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ciot New York