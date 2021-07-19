An Icy Twist for a Sizzling Summer - Popular Frozen Party Cocktail, Cooloo®, Introduces Limited-Release Seasonal Variety Pack

LAKEWOOD, N.J., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooloo®(https://www.Cooloo™.com/) unveiled a new variety pack containing four limited-time flavors to help sweeten the summer party season. In addition to its original drinks, the newest Cooloo® pops represent a refreshing and convenient introduction to the world of adult iced beverages, using real spirits, natural flavors, and pure cane sugar. Cooloo® freezes quickly into small particles, giving a smooth Italian ice feel, and each 100 ml, 5% alcohol Cooloo® pop is packaged in a beautifully iridescent, easy-to-grab-and-go canister. The new variety pack is available in N.Y. and N.J. wherever quality alcohol products are sold.

Cooloo Frozen Party Cocktail pops Cooloo introduces four new flavors blended just in time for the heat: Strawberry Daquiri, Mojito, Happy Bay Twist, and Paradise Island

Cooloo®: Four New Drinks for a Hot Celebration

Mojito: Thought to have originated in the island-country of Cuba , the Mojito is the epitome of summer-time refreshment with a blend of sweet and sparkling flavors like lime and mint leaf, rum, pure sugar, and bright soda water. Strawberry Daquiri: Another popular favorite with origins in Cuba , the Strawberry Daquiri is a rich mix of ripe, pureed fruit, blended with rum, cane sugar and lime juice – remaining one of the most iconic and frequently requested summer drinks. Happy Bay Twist: Named for the Happy Bay Beach in St. Martin , this original Cooloo® recipe features a blend of sweet lemon-lime, orange, tropical papaya, and vodka. The color references the soft white sands, giving balanced tropical summer vibes. Paradise Island: Another original Cooloo® blend, this refreshing summer paradise drink is the color of Caribbean water, with coconut-infused vodka, pineapple, and peach for an extra tarty citrus tone.

Cooloo® comes packaged in canisters containing 12 pops, with each canister selling between $18.99 to $23.99, and each pop retailing from $1.79 to $2.49. The original Cooloo® lineup continues to be party favorites:

Mai Tai : Invented in 1944 and refined in 1954 by the Royal Hawaiian Hotel, this seductive beat of fruity citrus and grenadine, rolling over waves of rum in the afterglow of warm, orgeat-style natural almond essence, is a classic tropical treat with a sweet, aromatic profile.

Invented in 1944 and refined in 1954 by the Royal Hawaiian Hotel, this seductive beat of fruity citrus and grenadine, rolling over waves of rum in the afterglow of warm, orgeat-style natural almond essence, is a classic tropical treat with a sweet, aromatic profile. Pina Colada : First created in 1954 at the Caribe Hilton in San Juan , creamy coconut and fragrant, ripe pineapple are blended with rum, and was named the official drink of Puerto Rico in 1978.

First created in 1954 at the Caribe Hilton in , creamy coconut and fragrant, ripe pineapple are blended with rum, and was named the official drink of in 1978. Paloma: Said to have been invented by Don Javier Delgado and named after a popular Mexican folk song, Paloma contains refreshing ruby-red grapefruit with blasts of citrusy lime in a tequila-style alcohol pop, offering a distinctly tart-and-citrus profile.

Said to have been invented by and named after a popular Mexican folk song, Paloma contains refreshing ruby-red grapefruit with blasts of citrusy lime in a tequila-style alcohol pop, offering a distinctly tart-and-citrus profile. Gin & Tonic: An absolute classic that radiates distinction, Gin & Tonic is the perfect refresher: both aromatic and citrusy, with a touch of bitter for a sophisticated flavor.

An absolute classic that radiates distinction, Gin & Tonic is the perfect refresher: both aromatic and citrusy, with a touch of bitter for a sophisticated flavor. Cosmo: Made widely popular by the television series "Sex and the City," the Cosmo is still a ladies-night favorite. A tart-and-fruity sensation containing bright cranberry, triple-sec orange, and strong lime notes blended with six-time-distilled pure vodka.

Original-flavor Cooloo® frozen pops are available in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Arizona, Rhode Island, and Maine – with California and Georgia availability in August. For the latest product information and company promotions, follow Cooloo® on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

About Cooloo®: The Ice of the Party™

Cooloo® frozen ice pops are a delicious way to brighten and lighten any party event, night out with friends, or family gathering. Our proprietary formula is what gives each frozen cocktail that smooth sorbet-like texture, even when frozen. And Cooloo® pops can easily be refrozen after thawing, maintaining that perfect, refreshing texture anytime. Beautifully packaged and available in five best-selling flavors – Mai Tai, Pina Colada, Paloma, Gin & Tonic, and Cosmo – Cooloo® drinks are also offered in limited-edition seasonal flavors.

Visit the party at: www.Cooloo.com.

Media Contact:

Rivkie Bauman

Marketing Director

[email protected]

908-783-8670

SOURCE Cooloo