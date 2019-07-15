An Ideal Community to Call "Home." Friends and Family Members Like What They See At Texas Grand Ranch.
Jul 15, 2019, 17:00 ET
WALKER COUNTY, Texas, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Land sales continue to surpass expectations at Texas Grand Ranch, the fastest selling acreage community in Texas. But what puts the biggest smile on Gary Sumner's face? Planning the next Property Owner Celebration.
"The property owners and residents at Texas Grand Ranch are just as proud to be a part of this community as we are. They like to tell their friends and family all about it, who often drive out and like what they see, and many times they buy. So we decided to reward our property owners with a big party with live music, food, and prizes." Says Sumner, Managing Partner for Patten Companies, and the developer of Texas Grand Ranch. "We are now planning our 4th Property Owner Celebration, which will be held on Saturday, October 12th." For more information on the event, visit https://txgrandranch.com/referral-program/
This community features the best of both worlds. Privacy and trees, surrounded by thousands of acres of protected National Forest and State Park land. With high speed internet and easy access to The Woodlands, I-45, and the George Bush Intercontinental Airport, this makes Texas Grand Ranch an ideal acreage community for people to call home.
Brand new 2 to 5 acre homesites are now available at Texas Grand Ranch, starting at just $59,900, with excellent financing.
For more information and directions to Texas Grand Ranch, visit https://www.txgrandranch.com or call (888) 473-5175.
Contact Information:
Patten Companies
Visit: TXGrandRanch.com
Phone: (888) 473-5175
Email: TexasGrand@PattenCo.com
SOURCE Texas Grand Ranch
