An Inclusive Hospitality Program Tailored to Reveal the Authenticity of Luxury

MIAMI, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough Service was founded by Stephanie Leger, Luis Gallotti, and Lisa Miller with years of experience at Forbes Travel Guide, AAA, Ritz-Carlton, and Four Seasons. They came together to create a disruptive hospitality program revealing the authenticity of the modern luxe traveler. The expertise of Breakthrough Service is helping guide all luxury properties from the ordinary to the extraordinary with world-class audits and personalized training programs.

As the hospitality industry celebrates the coming out of a year that has accelerated a diverse trend in the hospitality industry, personalization is still a driving force. Breakthrough Service dedication helps leaders and front-line team members provide a different approach tailored to the modern luxury traveler. The hospitality horizon has changed, and the partners at Breakthrough Service navigate through the changes. They look at the guests' journey and how other areas such as the property story, ambiance, and safety culture engage with the guests.

Breakthrough Service knows each property in the luxury market has an exceptional offering and crafted a list of unique property style categories that fit the modern luxe market. With over 100 well-thought-out touchpoints characterized by nine different concepts that authenticate luxe desires. Breakthrough Service aims to work together with General Managers and Owners to highlight their value proposition, revealing their property's authenticity to what is relevant for today's luxe traveler.

It is a hand-in-hand approach. We are taking personalized service to the next level. More intimate, no scripted, more Human. The training is based on non-scripted, teaching the employees to react based on the current interaction enabling them to be more authentic. We use inspectors and consultants who will collaborate with General Managers and Property Owners to look deeply into how things are happening to create a perfect balance between the property key attributes, sense of place, craftsmanship, and service deliverables.

