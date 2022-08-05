An Increasing Shift towards Better-Orchestrated Care in the Home Care Settings Will Boost the Market for Connected Medical Devices in North America: Ken Research
- As healthcare agencies cite the need for moving more and more patients to secure home care settings and reduce the burden on traditional healthcare facilities, the demand for connected medical devices is witnessing a rise in North America.
- Precise and data-based clinical guidance, qualities that connected medical devices equip the healthcare providers with, is resulting in faster and efficient care. The scope of containing the cost of care through these devices is leading smaller facilities, such as specialty clinics and ambulatory surgical centers to adopt these devices in North America.
- The traceability features that these devices come with is also helping in the treatment of aging people. Moreover, the rising numbers of health-conscious people is also boosting the demand for these devices that help to keep vital health parameters under control.
The Need for Moving More Patients to Secure Home Care Settings: Traditional healthcare facilities, such as hospitals and nursing homes, is fast becoming overburdened in terms of serving patients through their existing infrastructure, especially in the wake of the pandemic. Treating patients in a secure and well-monitored home care setting is becoming vital for many in North America. Connected medical devices help keep continuous track on patients recovering at home and also ensures timely delivery of care through their real-time alerting systems.
Faster, Efficient and Cost-Effective Delivery of Care: Connected medical devices offer better clinical guidance by unlocking large siloes of critical patient data. The use of AI and even block chain technology in some cases help care providers equip healthcare providers with precision and accuracy in their identification and diagnosis of conditions. Moreover, the use of connected technology help deliver services faster and contain the cost.
The Use of Connected Medical Devices in Keeping Vital Health Parameters in Check: Especially after the Covid pandemic, people have become more aware about keeping their vital health parameters under control. Increased health awareness is driving the growth in wearable health trackers and connected monitoring devices to keep a check on glucose levels, blood pressure, heart rate, etc.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "North America Connected Medical Devices Market Outlook and Forecast to 2027 – Driven by Rising Consumer Awareness, Prevalence of Chronic Diseases, and Cost-containment of Connected Medical Devices" believe that the Connected Medical Devices market is expected to grow due to many benefits offered by these devices, including faster and efficient delivery of care at a lower cost, the scope of offering improved healthcare services in home care settings and the provisions of keeping vital health parameters in check with real-time monitoring and alerting systems.
Key Segments Covered in North America Connected Medical Devices Market:-
- North America Connected Medical Devices Market By Components
- Medical devices
- System and Software
- Connectivity Technology
- Services
- North America Connected Medical Devices Market By Application
- Consultation and Diagnosis Services
- Treatment Services
- Remote Monitoring
- Fitness
- Wellness Services
- North America Connected Medical Devices Market By Product/ Solution
- Diagnostic Imaging
- Consumables
- Patient Aids
- Orthopedic and Prosthetic
- Dental Products
- Other Medical Equipment
- North America Connected Medical Devices Market By Type of End User Industry
- Hospitals
- Nursing Homes
- Pathological Labs
- Specialty Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Home Care Settings and Monitoring
- North America Connected Medical Devices Market By Geography and Major Countries
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Key Target Audience:-
- Connected Medical Devices Manufacturers
- Connected Medical Device Product Assemblers
- Connected Medical Device Developers
- Connected Medical Device Raw Materials Suppliers
- Connected Medical Device Components Suppliers
- Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
- Potential Investors in Connected Medical Device Companies
- Distributors and Retailers of Connected Medical Devices
- Time Period Captured in the Report:-
- Historical Period: 2017-2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2027F
- Companies Mentioned:-
- Key Competitors in North America Connected Medical Devices Market
- Abbott Laboratories
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Medtronic.
- Philips Corporation
- Stryker
- NXP Semiconductors
- Honeywell
- Baxter
- GE Healthcare
- Beckton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
- Masimo Corporation
- Drager
Emerging Connected Medical Devices Companies in North America
- Bright Uro
- Zeta Surgical
- Biomotum, INC
- Puzzle Medical Devices
- Arma Biosciences
- Repare Therapeutics
- ECGlove
- MediQo
Key Topics Covered in the Report:-
- Snapshot of North America Connected Medical Devices Industry
- Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis
- Market size and Segmentation of North America Connected Medical Devices Market
- Historic Growth of Overall North America Connected Medical Devices Market and Segments
- Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors
- Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of North America Connected Medical Devices Industry
- Overview, Product Offerings and SWOT Analysis of All the Key Competitors
- Covid 19 Impact on the Overall North America Connected Medical Devices Market
- Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total North America Connected Medical Devices Market and by Segments
- Market Size of End User Industries with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts
- Analysis of North America Connected Medical Devices Market in Major North American Countries
- Major Production / Consumption Hubs in the Major Countries
- Major Production/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs in Each Major Country
- Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments
- Overview of Notable Emerging North America Connected Medical Devices Companies within Each Major Country
- Connected Medical Devices Market
- Connected Medical Devices by Market
- Connected Medical Devices by Product
- Connected Medical Devices by Application
- Connected Medical Devices by Components
- Connected Medical Devices by End-user
- U.S. Connected Medical Devices Market
- Canada Connected Medical Devices Market
- Mexico Connected Medical Devices Market
- Honeywell International Connected Medical Devices Market
- Stryker Connected Medical Devices Market
- Boston Scientific Corporation Connected Medical Devices Market
- Connected Medical Devices by Product in North America
- Diagnostic Imaging Medical Devices in North America
- North America Diagnostic Imaging Medical Devices Market
- North America Dental Products Medical Device Market
- Other Medical Equipment Connected Medical Device in North America
- North America Other Medical Equipment Connected Medical Devices Market
- North America Connected Medical Devices Component Market
North America Connected Medical Devices Market
Frequently Asked Questions:-
What is the Study Period of this Market Report?
The North America Connected Medical Devices Market is covered from 2017 – 2027 in this report, which includes a forecast for the period 2022-2027.
What is the Future Growth Rate of North America Connected Medical Devices Market?
The North America Connected Medical Devices Market is expected to witness a CAGR of about 8% over the next 5 years.
What are the Key Factors Driving the North America Connected Medical Devices Market?
Shift Towards Homecare Settings and Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases are expected to be the primary drivers of this market.
Which is the Fastest Growing Application Segment within the North America Connected Medical Devices Market?
Remote Monitoring is the fastest growing application segment within the North America Connected Medical Devices Market.
Who are the Key Players in North America Connected Medical Devices Market?
Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Philips Corporation, Stryker, NXP Semiconductors, Honeywell, Baxter, GE Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Masimo Corporation and Drager are the major companies operating in North America Wearable Electronics Market.
