An Injured & Funny Stephen Curry Gives the Surprise of a Lifetime

Prior to Stephen's arrival, we asked the students to turn in their phones before entering the theater. As they took their seats before the film started, Stephen snuck in through a side door. Not only were the students treated to a private screening with food and snacks, but they also participated in an intimate and thought-provoking Q&A with Stephen after the film.

While most theaters play a quick PSA reminding everybody to turn off their phones before the movie starts, these students got a personal message from the MVP explaining why they were asked to leave their phones at the door. He talked about how important it is for him to disconnect from the digital world, as it helps him to be more engaged on a personal and professional level. For Stephen, reducing digital distractions means more focus on his training with his teammates and spending more quality time with his family and friends.

Stephen told the students about a rule the Warriors implemented during team meetings and events. The players all drop their phones into a basket before they even enter the room. As professional athletes, this policy obviously helps the players connect with each other directly without any digital distractions.

"We are very purposeful around creating these types of moments where we can engage and connect on a very personal level," said Stephen Curry.

This team cohesion and harmony obviously translates onto the court when you look at the Warriors' record over the last decade.

Stephen went on to explain how it is also important for him to disconnect for his personal well-being, and how Life Mode on his Palm makes it easier. When he slips into Life Mode, Stephen gets to relax with his family and stay engaged without any distractions.

