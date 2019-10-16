An innovative partnership to give Africa's Farmers access to zero carbon irrigation technologies enabling them to increase yields and raise farmers' incomes by serving local and international markets

OLNEY, Md., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Africa focused farm commodity aggregator, Seedlink and UK water pump manufacturer, Water Powered Technologies Ltd, are joining forces in a ZERO CARBON IRRIGATION PARTNERSHIP to help Africa's farmers pump and store water. The Partnership will increase employment and climate resilience for communities while allowing western consumers to support a sustainable increase of farmers' incomes across Africa.

As well as offering training, the Partnership will also work together to attract financing support for farmers by using this globally patented UK technology product range to get the best of their available water sources for increased food production.

WATER POWERED TECHNOLOGIES Ltd. is a leading UK based R&D company focused on water pumping systems that use no electricity or fuel, only the natural power of flowing water. Their range of patented products range from the compact Papa Pump to the large scale Venturo water pump, which has the potential to offer plantations, water utilities and hydro power sectors the ability to pump and store water for their respective applications.

"With 1000's of working systems globally, we have designed our range of irrigation systems so that groups of small holders or larger plantations can pump and store water to increase productivity without using the alternative of expensive and polluting diesel. Our systems help countries which are exposed to more intense rainfall and longer, drier periods and enable them to maximise their food production." Phil Selwyn, Technical Director, Water Powered Technologies Ltd.

SEEDLINK Ltd. is already working with 1000's of small holder farmers trialling new crops for local and international markets to support a sustainable increase of crop yields. Seedlink also help multi-national buyers source crops direct from smallholders, often paying higher prices than the local markets.

"Africa's farmers can rapidly increase yields for many crops with zero carbon irrigation while not suffering from increasing fuel costs which limit their incomes. At the same time Western customers can be confident the increased volume and variety of crops grown can benefit farmers and their local communities while being traceable – from farm to fork!" Muhammad Altalib, Managing Director. Seedlink Ltd.

Contacts: www.waterpoweredtechnologies.us frank@wptglobal.net (US) +1 301 704 2015 (UK) +44 (0)1288 354454

