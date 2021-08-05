An Innovative Solution to Help All Women Around the Globe

ISTANBUL, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B-Fix is an enhanced solution that enriches women's lives as they struggle with a condition called urinary incontinence. This condition can occur at any age and one in four women over the age of 18 will experience episodes of the condition involuntarily. However, it is also estimated that only 50 percent of adult women experiencing the condition seeks care.

B-Fix can be applied easily and it is non-invasively adjustable after the application if needed. With B-Fix, it is now more affordable and safer for women to be free of the condition, increasing their self-efficacy and improving their quality of life with more comfort and freedom as B-Fix ensures a safe, accessible and efficient treatment.

Dr. Ozgur Yeniel, M.D. Assoc. Prof. Obstetrician & Gynecologist indicated, "With the easiness it offers and risks it reduces, B-Fix is an effective solution to eliminate the hesitance of women patients to consider the procedure. Thus, it is evident that more women suffering this condition can be treated efficiently."

Bicakcilar CEO, Dr. Souheil ElHakim added, "Our focus is on developing accessible and safer solutions through biomedical innovation. B-Fix solution will be commercially introduced to Turkish market early in 2022 and later in selected international markets. Our wide global network will speed up the adoption of the solution and add great value for women's lives worldwide."

Initiated by a surgeon, designed & developed locally with an exemplary teamwork of Bıçakcılar, a techno-park based start-up as well as a university in Turkey will place Turkish medical device sector on the global map for innovation. TÜBİTAK (The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey) Patent-Based Technology Transfer program was used in the commercialization of this solution. CE certification has been received.

B-Fix will change the life of women globally making them independent, free and comfortable.

Bicakcilar is a global biomedical technology company headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey that designs and produces disposables, therapies and equipment to serve mostly the surgical space through R&D, Innovation, and expert production with the continuous target for the safest, more affordable medical devices built on saving human life.

