An Inside Look into an Army Startup, Coming December 12th

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, General Mark Milley and other U.S. Army senior leaders urgently needed a small, conventional, and highly skilled organization to work with its partners and allies to meet White House–directed national security objectives. Colonel Dave Rowland's book Green Light Go! provides a behind-the-scenes look at how the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) formed and developed into this essential organization, eventually venturing off to the steppes of Mongolia, the humid jungles of Indonesia and the Philippines, and the pristine beaches of the Maldives.

National security practitioners, business executives, leadership development professionals, and contemporary historians will be fascinated by these insights into the inner workings of a nascent Army organization as unit members navigate through complex obstacles. Never before has such an unlikely group been able to accomplish so much in a short time frame while capturing the essence of entrepreneurship.

Praise for Green Light Go!

"Our Army is about people and Green Light Go! highlights the entrepreneurial ingenuity of our great officers and NCOs that stand in our ranks. There are leadership lessons, and stories of persistence, failure, and accomplishment."  - General (Ret) Mark A. Milley, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and former Chief of Staff of the Army

"Green Light Go! is an amazing story of a 'start-up journey' with valuable lessons for leaders whether they are from the business world or the military. Learn how this group of innovators launched and delivered a new, effective, and unique product in the market." - Greg Harkins, President CWTSato Travel

Author: Colonel Dave Rowland is a U.S. Army infantry colonel with a variety of worldwide deployments, including multiple trips to Iraq and Afghanistan with Airborne, Ranger, and Stryker units. In 2019, the Army specially selected him to build, equip, train, and deploy one of the Army's newest organizations for their inaugural deployment to the Indo-Pacific region in less than two years.

Dave and his wife, Amy, have four children: Zachary, Abigail, Isabelle, and Andrew.

Coming December 12th, 2023 by Koehler Publishing, order Green Light Go! at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indie Bound, and Books-A-Million. Connect with Dave at: https://davidbrowland.com/

