An Insider's Guide to Compassionate Consulting

The Consultant's Compass: Navigating Success with Courage, Curiosity, and Compassion by Mary Cianni, PhD is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available today on Amazon.

When Mary Cianni met a consultant for the first time, her colleague explained that consultants "ask you for your watch and then tell you the time." After speaking with the consultant one-on-one, Cianni found their role to be so much more substantial, compelling, and compassionate than her colleague led her to believe.

After nearly 30 years of consulting, Cianni wants to help the next generation, and shares stories from the frontlines with The Consultant's Compass. Regardless of your consulting specialty, there are common threads that connect the best consultants.

Cianni's book is broken into four parts for each stage of a consultant's career:

Part One: The Courage to Learn

Part Two: Curiosity, Curiosity, Curiosity

Part Three: Compassion: Client and Colleagues as People

Part Four: What Does the Future Hold?

"These are stories of consultants who care about their clients and who help them to shine," Cianni said. "Stories about the challenges that are as exhilarating as they are exhausting. It's about showing up in authentic ways to create a better workplace for our colleagues and clients. It's about the humiliating moments and the huge milestones that create a career we look back on with pride."

Colored with real-world stories from her career as well as those of 36 of her colleagues, Cianni's book is a guide for anyone hoping to thrive in consulting.

About Mary Cianni, PhD

Mary Cianni, PhD is the Clinical Assistant Professor of Organizational Consulting at New York University. She spent nearly 20 years working in organizational consulting, working with companies including Willis Towers Watson and Korn Ferry. As an educator, Cianni served as a tenured Associate Professor of Management at the Sigmund Weis School of Business, Susquehanna University. She was a Visiting Professor at Senshu University, Japan as well as the London School of Economics.

Cianni is a lecturer and in-demand keynote speaker. She earned her PhD in Counseling Psychology from Penn State University.

