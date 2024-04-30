WUHAN, China, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Wuhan, a place blending traditional Chinese heritage and modern allure

An insider's guide to cultural exploration in Wuhan for Labor Day Holiday

The public holiday of the International Workers' Day, also called Labor Day or May Day, lasts from May 1 to May 5 this year. With over 100 activities at Wuhan's scenic spots, various exhibitions in museums and art galleries, delicious food such as hot dry noodles and the seasonal treat of crayfish, Wuhan has become a popular tourist destination for the upcoming Labor Day holiday, and the city is ready to bring an array of experiences to meet diverse demands of visitors.

"Savoring Wuhan: A Foodies' Guide" has just been released, featuring a variety of Wuhan's intangible cultural heritage dishes such as hot dry noodles and Wuchang fish. This guide offers an exclusive peek into Wuhan's culinary landscape tailor-made for tourists from around the world, according to Wuhan International Communications Center.

Situated at the convergence of the Yangtze and Han rivers, Wuhan's unique geographical location and deep cultural roots make it a place blending traditional Chinese heritage and modern allure. Beyond the unique scenery and tasteful delicacies, there's much more to discover if visitors seek an in-depth cultural exploration of Wuhan during the holiday. From the traditional local opera that laid the foundation for Peking Opera to sophisticated crafts such as Han embroidery, and the resounding melodies of traditional local music that have echoed through the city for centuries, Wuhan offers an abundance of cultural treasures waiting to be explored.

For an unforgettable cultural experience in Wuhan, consider starting with a live performance of traditional Han Opera. This ancient art form, often referred to as the "Mother of Peking Opera", was recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. Han Opera features distinctive "ten major roles" that showcase the breadth and depth of traditional Chinese opera.

Previously, a video titled "Showtime Wuhan" gained worldwide attention with over 240 million views by showcasing Han Opera performances with iconic Wuhan landmarks. Locations including the historic Yellow Crane Tower, the tranquil East Lake and the hi-tech suspended monorail have provided a unique setting for the traditional art. Visitors can choose between the intimate setting of the Yongfang Ancient Theater in Tanhualin or the natural beauty in scenic areas around the city to enjoy an immersive cultural experience with Han Opera.

A visit to the Hubei Provincial Museum is also a must for culture lovers. Explore treasures like the Sword of Goujian and the black-lacquered drum with bird-and-tiger-shaped racks, and don't miss the chance to hear music played on a replica of the 2,400-year-old chime bells of Marquis Yi of Zeng, which provides an immersive experience with this ancient instrument.

In addition to the chime bells, Wuhan is also home to a variety of other traditional music forms, including the melodious tones of the Guqin (Chinese Zither), the resonant Hubei Xiaoqu (Hubei Narrative Singing), and the rhythmic beats of Hanluo (Wuhan Gong). If visitors cannot experience them firsthand, try learning about them through the video "Echoes of Wuhan: A Musical Journey Through Time". This video explores Wuhan as a city beloved by music for centuries, where the spirit of music flows like the Yangtze River. The diverse sounds and rhythms that have echoed through Wuhan's history will add a vibrant musical dimension to the cultural exploration of the city.

Those who are looking to bring home a piece embodying Wuhan's charm and culture will find a delightful array of choices waiting. A standout highlight not to be missed is the exquisite clothing and art decorations crafted using Han embroidery techniques. Recognized as a national-level intangible cultural heritage in 2008, Han embroidery is celebrated for its decorative style and vibrant colors, including shades of red, purple and green that reflect the passion of Wuhan's residents. With origins dating back to the Han dynasty and flourishing through subsequent dynasties, Han embroidery has deep roots in Wuhan's history.

Today, the inheritors of this ancient craft have innovated and developed a range of products that blend traditional Han embroidery techniques with modern creativity, making this art form accessible to a wider audience. Explore traditional embroidery shops scattered across the three towns of Wuhan or witness skilled artisans showcasing centuries-old techniques in bustling streets. By taking home a piece of Han embroidery, visitors will carry a tangible part of Wuhan's artistic heritage and culture, making it a cherished memento of the visit.

Additionally, people can share the beauty of Han embroidery with friends by the video "Between the Stitches: Wuhan Woven in Han Embroidery." This video showcases how each stitch contributes to capturing the city's splendor in vibrant hues and intricate patterns, highlighting the essence of Wuhan's charm through this traditional art form.

With its blend of history, art, and culture, Wuhan promises a truly unforgettable cultural experience.

SOURCE Wuhan International Communications Center