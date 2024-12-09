AN INSPIRING STORY OF HOLIDAY HOPE: GIVING THE GIFT OF MORE TIME

In December, there will be close to 167,000 new cases of cancer diagnosed in the U.S., and nearly 51,000 people will lose their lives to this disease. But here's some hopeful news to share this holiday season: thanks to the incredible research and progress in effective treatments made in the fight against cancer, more than 18 million survivors will be celebrating and enjoying all the meaningful moments the holidays bring.

"As a mom and cancer survivor, the holidays have given me a new appreciation of the joy and optimism of the season," said Kelly Spill, 33, of Bradley Beach, New Jersey, who was diagnosed with rectal cancer during her first pregnancy. Luckily, Kelly decided to participate in a clinical trial funded by Stand Up To Cancer, through which she received immunotherapy instead of the standard treatments of chemotherapy, radiation and surgery.

After her ninth treatment, her tumor had completely disappeared, allowing her to completely bypass those treatments and their life-altering side effects; and last year, Kelly gave birth to a second child, a baby girl named Mya.

"You're never more aware of how grateful you are for a scientific breakthrough than when you're in need of one yourself," said Spill, who'd always dreamed of having a big family and struggled with the fact that she may not be able to carry another child if she sought standard treatment. "It was all made possible by generous donors who help to create medical miracles for families like mine that face unimaginable realities and push forward to create new ones."

Spill's inspiring story is a reminder to all of us to revel in the gratitude of the holiday season and give back to others.

"Celebrating the holidays with my family this year has made me even more grateful to have this valuable time together," said Spill, who is expecting her third child next May. "This year, my husband and I are making a donation to Stand Up To Cancer in our daughter's name, because she wouldn't be here without life-saving cancer research. As new parents, we hope to instill values that go beyond materialism and help our kids understand the joy of giving back to those in need."

"I've been given a wonderful gift, the gift of survivorship."

In this spirit, the time is now to give generously to help fund life-saving research and treatments, honor those impacted by cancer, and create many more hopeful stories like the Spill family's.

"We are at the forefront of a revolutionary era in science, where curing cancer is no longer a distant dream—it's a reality we are beginning to achieve," said Julian Adams, Ph.D., president and CEO of Stand Up To Cancer. "The breakthroughs fueled by cancer research are transforming patient care and saving lives every day. With support from donors, we can accelerate these advances and bring hope to millions."

Give the gift of more time this holiday season in support of Stand Up To Cancer's mission to raise awareness and fund research to detect and treat cancers with the aspiration to cure all patients.

Gift a Donation in Honor of a Current Cancer Patient or Loved One Who Passed – Make a tax-deductible donation online directly from your phone using the QR code below (or visiting StandUpToCancer.org/YearEnd2024 ) as a way to meaningfully honor someone's cancer journey, past or present. Host a Fundraiser – Whether it's a pickleball tournament, church bake sale, auction or point-of-purchase prompt at your local business, there are countless ways to raise donations while participating in a shared hobby or activity with loved ones during the season. Shop For Holiday Gifts at the SU2C Store – From stocking stuffers to personalized gifts (like the golfer in your life) the SU2C Store has everything you need for the holiday season. Recognize a loved one with a "survivor," "caregiver" or "in memory of" t-shirt.

For more information about Stand Up To Cancer, visit StandUpToCancer.org.

About Stand Up To Cancer

Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) raises awareness and funds research to detect and treat cancers with the aspiration to cure all patients. SU2C is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and was initially launched as a division of the Entertainment Industry Foundation. Established in 2008 by media and entertainment leaders, SU2C utilizes these communities' resources to engage the public in supporting a new, collaborative model of cancer research, to increase awareness about cancer prevention, and to highlight progress being made in the fight against the disease. As of April 2024, more than 3,100 scientists representing more than 210 institutions are involved in SU2C-funded research projects.

As SU2C's scientific partner, the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) and a Scientific Advisory Committee, led by William G. Nelson, M.D., Ph.D., conduct rigorous competitive review processes to identify the best research proposals to recommend for funding, oversee grants administration, and provide expert review of research progress.

Current members of the SU2C Founders and Advisors Committee (FAC) include Katie Couric, Sherry Lansing, Kathleen Lobb, Lisa Paulsen, Rusty Robertson, Sue Schwartz, Pamela Oas Williams, and Ellen Ziffren. The late Laura Ziskin and the late Noreen Fraser are also co-founders. Julian Adams, Ph.D., serves as SU2C's president and CEO.

For more information visit StandUpToCancer.org , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

