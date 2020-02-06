An integrated partnership combining the strength of electronic bill pay technology and Oncology specific workflow tools for leading cancer centers

WATERLOO, Iowa, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Office Services, Inc. (POS), a patient communication company helping healthcare providers collect patient owed balances, announced they are teaming up with Unlimited Technology Systems, LLC. The new partnership allows Unlimited Systems customers using the g4 StudioTM platform to benefit from POS's Oncology specific revenue cycle solutions. This integrated suite of electronic bill presentment payment technology will help improve revenue cycle performance, lower collection cost and improve the patient experience.

POS has developed an industry-leading technology to eliminate paper statements and improve the patient experience from appointment to payment. The innovative patient payment solutions include:

Automated text and eStatement to help practices collect from patients sooner and reduce bad debt

Seamless integration with Centricity/Virence system workflows

Offers preferred patient payment methods; Auto Pay, Online Payments, Payment Plans, Future Pay, Card-on-File, and more

Smart inserting for patient communication

"Over our fifteen-year tenure in the Oncology space, our passion has been to connect cancer centers to the premiere tech platforms on the market to streamline the management of patient and financial data. We are excited to announce our partnership with POS and extend the opportunity to leverage POS' state of the art Electronic Bill Pay and Presentation platform to the Oncology space. POS has time and again displayed their aptitude and attention to the sensitivity that is patient financial responsibility, while still providing efficient bill reconciliation tools that benefit both the cancer center and patient," said Brian Gockerman, CEO, Unlimited Systems.

"For the past 50 years, POS has offered industry-leading patient communication solutions to help healthcare practices remain strong and viable during the ever-changing healthcare landscape. With Unlimited Systems, we look forward to bringing ease, transparency and flexibility to the already sensitive space. Understanding your financial responsibilities in a clear and clean bill takes off unwanted anxiety," said Matt Bigler, POS Senior Vice President of Sales.

POS's electronic bill pay team will be working closely with Unlimited Systems customers and are available to guide them with options available. Contact POS to schedule a demo and learn more.

About Professional Office Services, Inc.

POS provides best practice solutions to help improve practice profitability through improved patient communication. Since 1970, POS has continued to adapt with the industry to provide the best electronic bill presentment technology. POS increases utilization with patient payments and allows patients to pay multiple ways – by text, online or mail. POS has five production facilities, located in Iowa, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Florida and Utah. Products and services include print communication, digital messaging, online reputation management, marketing services and print collateral. Visit the POS website to learn more.

About Unlimited Technology Systems, LLC

Unlimited Systems is a software development company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. For the past sixteen years, they've focused on financial management solutions for specialty healthcare. More than 3,000 Oncology providers utilize Unlimited's software to effectively drive their front office and revenue cycle operations. Unlimited Systems is committed to ensuring that specialty healthcare providers thrive in a dynamic reimbursement environment. The organization takes pride in knowing that their efforts directly impact the lives of cancer patients and the effectiveness of cancer centers across the nation. Visit the Unlimited website to learn more.

