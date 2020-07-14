An Internship of Pandemic Proportions

CEDARVILLE, Ohio, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sending out isolation and quarantine orders. Delivering food and water to COVID-19 patients recovering at home. Contact tracing. For Cedarville University senior Hayley Penrose, her summer internship has taken on a significance of pandemic proportions.

Hayley Penrose, a social work major scheduled to graduate next spring, has been serving this summer with the Clark County Combined Health District. Her assignment began with the health district's "Help Me Grow" program for mothers and their young children. By the middle of May, she was one of 16 staffers, plus epidemiologists, contact tracing positive COVID-19 cases.

"I received positive cases of COVID-19 from test centers, then I did over-the-phone intakes to discover all the individuals that the client, who was positive with COVID-19, may have come in contact with during the time when they were contagious," Penrose said.

In addition to contacting clients, Penrose sent isolation orders to individuals with a positive test and 14-day quarantine orders for those who had been in contact with them. In June, Penrose switched to the Housing and Support Needs Team, where she fulfills requests from residents who are isolated or quarantined.

"We deliver essential items like food, water, cleaning supplies, thermometers, and hygiene products to people all over Clark County," she explained. "This job is very rewarding because I get to help the community continue to heal and feel better," Penrose continued. "When I was doing well-checks and positives we would all work through hundreds of cases. I now fill 10 to 20 needs requests each day with the housing and needs request team."

Penrose is also educating and demonstrating for clients what healthy COVID-19 habits look like.

"A mask can be uncomfortable but COVID-19 is even more uncomfortable," she said. "I don't mind wearing a mask and practicing social distancing as a health measure if it means I can help my community heal from the pandemic."

