An InventHelp 123Invent Client Develops Improved Design for Wet Wipes (TKI-1326)

PITTSBURGH, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more convenient way to access wet wipes when using the bathroom," said an inventor from Endicott, New York. As a result, they developed the WET WIPE ROLL, designed to eliminate the need to search or reach for a traditional package of wipes.

InventHelp Invention Spotlight: WET WIPE ROLL for Bathrooms

Ensures wet wipes are easily accessible when using the bathroom.





Helps prevent the wipes from drying out.





Offers an alternative to a traditional package of wet wipes.

InventHelp Client's Invention for Households

With more consumers seeking an improved way to access wet wipes in the bathroom, there may be a demand for a new wet wipe design. The WET WIPE ROLL offers a convenient and practical design that is easy to use.

Potential Licensing Opportunities for InventHelp 123Invent Client:

The design has been submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp.





The invention is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers who may wish to bring it to market.





For more information, visit www.wetwiperoll.com. Or contact Jeffery Wood at 607-834-0477 or email [email protected] .

About InventHelp: Empowering Inventors with Assistance, Guidance, and Potential Visibility

InventHelp is one of America's largest and longest-running invention-service companies, helping inventors and entrepreneurs. Since 1984, the company has assisted clients with invention submission, prototype modeling services, invention websites, patent referral services, and more. InventHelp's provides services on how to present, promote and protect inventions. InventHelp has a network of regional sales offices across the U.S. and Canada. With its Invention Services, InventHelp provides confidentiality, step-by-step support, and help to innovators who wish to submit their inventions to industry, either through us or on their own. To learn more about InventHelp, visit InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp