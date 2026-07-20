An InventHelp 123Invent Client Develops Machine for Alphabetic & File Order (CTK-8854)

PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a machine designed specifically for alphabetic order and file order," said an inventor from San Leandro, California. As a result, they developed the FILING IN ALPHABETIC ORDER, designed specifically to eliminate the time and effort associated with doing this task manually.

InventHelp Invention Spotlight: FILING IN ALPHABETIC ORDER

Provides an improved machine designed to organize items in alphabetic order and file order.

Helps save time.

Would also make work easier.

InventHelp Client's Invention for Offices & Businesses

With more offices seeking an improved way to organize items in alphabetic and file order, there may be a demand for a new office machine. The FILING IN ALPHABETIC ORDER offers an innovative design that is easy to use.

Potential Licensing Opportunities for InventHelp 123Invent Client:

The design has been submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp.

The invention is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers who may wish to bring it to market.

For more information, visit www.filinginalphabeticorder.com. Or contact Simon Tadesse at 510-613-5466 or email [email protected] .

About InventHelp: Empowering Inventors with Assistance, Guidance, and Potential Visibility

InventHelp is one of America's largest and longest-running invention-service companies, helping inventors and entrepreneurs. Since 1984, the company has assisted clients with invention submission, prototype modeling services, invention websites, patent referral services, and more. InventHelp's provides services on how to present, promote and protect inventions. InventHelp has a network of regional sales offices across the U.S. and Canada. With its Invention Services, InventHelp provides confidentiality, step-by-step support, and help to innovators who wish to submit their inventions to industry, either through us or on their own. To learn more about InventHelp, visit InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp