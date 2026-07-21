An InventHelp 123Invent Client Develops Measuring Device for Trade Professionals (LBT-9806)

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Jul 21, 2026, 13:00 ET

PITTSBURGH, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I created this idea because workers need a faster and more reliable way to complete repetitive measurements without frustration," said an inventor from Warminster, Pennsylvania. "It would help streamline workflow, improve productivity and make daily tasks more efficient for crews in the field."

InventHelp Invention Spotlight: Phoenix Clip — Addressing Job-Site Measurement Inefficiencies

  • Would save time by simplifying repetitive measuring tasks
  • May improve productivity by reducing workflow interruptions
  • Readily accessible and would support greater efficiency for crews in metal, roofing and window trades

InventHelp Client's Invention for commercial construction, union trade crews and specialty fabrication markets:

Professionals in metalworking, roofing and related construction fields frequently encounter delays caused by inefficient measuring processes. The Phoenix Clip provides a practical improvement within the hand tool accessory category, intended to support trade professionals in high-demand job-site environments where speed and precision are key.

Licensing Opportunities for InventHelp 123Invent Client:

  • The invention is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers who may wish to bring it to market.
  • For more information, visit phoenixclip.com. Or contact Mike Wallace at (215) 951-3001 or email [email protected].

About InventHelp: Empowering Inventors with Tools, Guidance, and Potential Exposure

InventHelp is one of America's leading invention-service companies, helping inventors and entrepreneurs submit invention ideas to companies to attempt to obtain a good faith review. Since 1984, the company has assisted clients with invention submission, prototype modeling services, invention websites, patent referral services and more. InventHelp's team attempts to connect inventors with companies looking for new product ideas and provides services on how to present, promote and protect inventions. Through its invention services, InventHelp provides confidentiality, step-by-step support and help to innovators who wish to submit their inventions to industry. To learn more about InventHelp, visit InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

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