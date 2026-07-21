An InventHelp 123Invent Client Develops Modern Visual Impact of Canvas Artwork (CTK-5226)

PITTSBURGH, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create something that would elevate the way canvas art is displayed and make it stand out in a more dramatic and balanced way," said Erik Romsa, an inventor from Omaha, Neb. "This idea would help ensure artwork receives the attention it deserves while creating a more engaging viewing experience."

InventHelp Invention Spotlight: ILLUMINATED FRAME FOR CANVAS – Addressing the Need for Greater Emphasis in Art Displays

Enhances visual balance and creates a stronger focal point for displayed artwork

Would provide a more engaging and immersive viewing experience

Includes energy efficient LED lighting, easy install frame, multiple powering options, and dimmable and color changing features

Offers versatility for a wide range of environments, from private residences to professional installations

InventHelp Client's Invention for home décor, art gallery and interior design markets:

Many consumers, artists and interior designers face challenges when attempting to make canvas artwork stand out within a room's existing lighting and décor. Without sufficient emphasis, even high-quality pieces may fail to capture attention. The ILLUMINATED FRAME FOR CANVAS provides a creative art display intended to improve how canvas pieces are presented and appreciated in various settings.

Licensing Opportunities for InventHelp 123Invent Client:

The invention is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers who may wish to bring it to market.

For more information, visit illuminatedframeforcanvas.com. Or contact Erik Romsa at (402) 290-6425 or email illuminatedframeforcanvas.com.

About InventHelp: Empowering Inventors with Tools, Guidance, and Potential Exposure

InventHelp is one of America's leading invention-service companies, helping inventors and entrepreneurs submit invention ideas to companies to attempt to obtain a good faith review. Since 1984, the company has assisted clients with invention submission, prototype modeling services, invention websites, patent referral services, and more. InventHelp's team attempts to connect inventors with companies looking for new product ideas and provides services on how to present, promote, and protect inventions. Through its invention services, InventHelp provides confidentiality, step-by-step support, and help to innovators who wish to submit their inventions to industry. To learn more about InventHelp, visit InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp