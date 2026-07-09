An InventHelp 123Invent Client Develops New Accessory for Litter Boxes (CTK-8666)

PITTSBURGH, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Cleaning the litter box usually requires scooping waste into a separate trash bag, and this often causes litter to spill onto the floor and make a mess. I thought there could be a better way to make litter cleanup easier, cleaner, and faster by placing an open trash bag container that clips on to the litter box," said an inventor from Archer, Florida. As a result, they developed the LITTER CLIP, designed to offer an improved alternative to traditional products that require wall mounting, free-standing containers, or separate accessories.

InventHelp Invention Spotlight: Easy-to-Attach LITTER CLIP

Provides an effective way to keep a waste bag open, upright, and close by when cleaning a litter box.





Reduces hassles, spills, and messes,by allowing the user to move waste directly from the litter box to the litter clip, without having to move it elsewhere or hold a bag by hand.





Eliminates the need for a separate trash can, can be used with different shapes and sizes of litter boxes.

InventHelp Client's Invention for Cat Owners

With more cat owners looking to save time and reduce messes when cleaning the litter box, there may be a demand for a new litter box accessory. The LITTER CLIP offers a simple and universal design that is easy to attach and use.

Potential Licensing Opportunities for InventHelp 123Invent Client:

The design has been submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp.





The invention is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers who may wish to bring it to market.





For more information, visit www.litterclip.com. Or contact Kristie Waldron at 352-222-0570 or email [email protected] .

About InventHelp: Empowering Inventors with Assistance, Guidance, and Potential Visibility

InventHelp is one of America's largest and longest-running invention-service companies, helping inventors and entrepreneurs. Since 1984, the company has assisted clients with invention submission, prototype modeling services, invention websites, patent referral services, and more. InventHelp's provides services on how to present, promote and protect inventions. InventHelp has a network of regional sales offices across the U.S. and Canada. With its Invention Services, InventHelp provides confidentiality, step-by-step support, and help to innovators who wish to submit their inventions to industry, either through us or on their own. To learn more about InventHelp, visit InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp