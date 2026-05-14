An InventHelp 123Invent Client Develops Protective Accessory for Pulse Oximeters (TKA-324)

PITTSBURGH, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been a nurse for 30 years. I thought there could be a way to prevent the spread of germs and viruses when using pulse oximeters," said an inventor from Columbus, Ohio. As a result, they developed the D O P P - DISPOSABLE OXIMETER PULSE PROTECTOR, designed to offer a protective barrier against bodily fluids.

InventHelp Invention Spotlight: D O P P - DISPOSABLE OXIMETER PULSE PROTECTOR

Provides a protective finger cover for use with pulse oximeters.





Helps reduce the spread of infections and viruses within various health care facilities and possibly homes.





Increases safety.





Product available for purchase through USA Medical Depot Inc., in Atlanta, Georgia.

InventHelp Client's Invention for Medical Facilities & Homes

With more people seeking an improved way to reduce the spread of germs when using a pulse oximeter, there may be a demand for a new protective accessory. The D O P P - DISPOSABLE OXIMETER PULSE PROTECTOR offers a disposable design that is easy to apply and use.

Potential Licensing Opportunities for InventHelp 123Invent Client:

The design has been submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp.





The invention is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers who may wish to bring it to market.





For more information, visit www.d-o-p-p.com. Or contact Patricia Goins at 614-327-5890 or email [email protected] .

About InventHelp: Empowering Inventors with Assistance, Guidance, and Potential Visibility

InventHelp is one of America's largest and longest-running invention-service companies, helping inventors and entrepreneurs. Since 1984, the company has assisted clients with invention submission, prototype modeling services, invention websites, patent referral services, and more. InventHelp's provides services on how to present, promote and protect inventions. InventHelp has a network of regional sales offices across the U.S. and Canada. With its Invention Services, InventHelp provides confidentiality, step-by-step support, and help to innovators who wish to submit their inventions to industry, either through us or on their own. To learn more about InventHelp, visit InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp