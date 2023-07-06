An Investment Opportunity That Can Change Lives: NASCEND Launches Start Engine Campaign to Expand Its Effort to Transform the Care and Medical Outcomes of Opioid-Exposed Infants with Its Innovative Clinical Solution and Certification Program

NASCEND

06 Jul, 2023

Founded by neonatologists, NASCEND, a Certified B-Corp, based in Louisville, KY, which has developed a new paradigm of care for neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS), seeks to raise funds for product development, infrastructure expansion, and strategic growth

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASCEND, (https://nascend.com/ ), an innovative clinical solution, education, and certification company enhanced by technology, has launched a StartEngine campaign, (https://www.startengine.com/offering/nascend), to further its mission to transform the quality of care and medical outcomes of opioid-exposed infants (OEI) and their families.

"Changing lives is a pretty incredible ROI" is one of the intriguing tag lines for NASCEND's investment campaign, which aims to secure funds to advance product development, support infrastructure expansion, and enable long-term strategic growth.

Founded by neonatologists, and based in Louisville, KY, NASCEND is a public benefit corporation, a Certified B-Corporation, and Canopy Certified, featuring a team of highly experienced professionals dedicated to changing the experience of neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS).

As one of the most significant medical and social problems in the U.S., the numbers on NAS are sobering with 1 infant born every 24 minutes diagnosed with NAS. 1 According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 7% of pregnant women report prescription opiate use with 1 in 5 reporting opioid misuse during pregnancy.

The new Continuum of Care developed by NASCEND for OEI's covers the entire spectrum from pregnancy to pediatrics. NASCEND is already impacting the lives of more than 1.6 million infants and their families across 38 states through comprehensive training programs of thousands of healthcare providers. NASCEND's 18-month outcomes from its first certified hospital outperformed QI data yielding better than predicted outcomes with a less than 10% need to treat (79% reduction) and overall length of stay of 5.1 hospital days with cost savings of greater than $15K per infant.

"Investment opportunities rarely provide this kind of reward. Together, we can improve the lives of generations of infants and address a major societal and healthcare problem," said Dawn Forbes, MD, founder and CEO of NASCEND. "NASCEND is looking for healthcare partners including hospitals, managed care organizations (Medicaid), and healthcare organizations as we scale our products for national distribution."

Key areas where new investment will enable NASCEND's efforts include:

  • Completing and publishing their national, multisite AssessPro validation clinical trial.
  • Launching the next-generation AssessPro app, taking it from iOS to a web-based app for improved access, usability, and scalability, with streamlined integration into EMR (electronic medical record) platforms planned for 2024.
  • Launching an all-inclusive product platform that fully integrates training, monitoring, data analytics, and their technology to provide automation, efficiency, agility, and intelligence for all products and processes. Combined with a national database to deliver real-time, centralized trends, data sharing, and accelerated reporting via an intuitive dashboard at a national level.

NASCEND was recently recognized as a "Top 10 Health Education Services Provider" by Healthcare Business Review.

At the 2023 Canopy Annual Good Business Summit, NASCEND accepted the "Top Social Impact Company Award" for its commitment to aligning purpose and value with community impact.

ABOUT NASCEND

NASCEND is an innovative clinical solution, education, and certification company enhanced by technology and dedicated to improving outcomes for infants and families affected by maternal substance use disorder (SUD).

References for statistic:

  1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Data and Statistics About Opioid Use During Pregnancy. Updated: March 21, 2023. Accessed June 9, 2022. https://www.cdc.gov/pregnancy/opioids/basics.html

