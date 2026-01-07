An Iron Man suit in Your Pocket? VIGX Unveils Its Miniature Exoskeleton Robot

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, human augmentation technology has officially entered a new "personalized" era. VIGX is about to launch the first pocket-sized portable exoskeleton robot—π6. With an ultra-lightweight body weighing only 1.9kg (Total Weight), it delivers a peak power of 800W and a powerful torque of 16N•m, completely overturning the traditional belief that size is the inevitable price of power. The π6 is expected to officially launch in early June 2026.

This is a Portable Companion Robot. With its pocket-sized portability, the π6 truly embodies the concept of "carrying enhanced power with you wherever you go." Users can easily slip it out of a pocket or bag and do it within seconds, instantly accessing professional-level power assistance.

This is a true power beast, boasting a maximum power of 800W and a strong torque of 16 N•m. It supports users weighing between 45 kg and 120 kg, with a maximum range of 40 km. It helps you save up to 30% of physical exertion.

This is a robot endowed with both a "brain" and "eyes"—the VIGX AI-powered exoskeleton robot. It is equipped with a quad-core AI processor and a dual-camera vision system, capable of intelligently analyzing terrain in real time with a response time as fast as 30 milliseconds, tripling the recognition accuracy. It can automatically identify complex road conditions such as slopes and actively adjust power output to ensure every step is efficient and stable.

This is a robot featuring a modular design. It comes equipped with a detachable and wearable power belt, which houses a large 92Wh battery for lightweight, portable use. It can conveniently charge your devices such as smartphones and speakers.

Why create an exoskeleton robotics company? "To empower ordinary people," answered company founder Bob Yu. VIGX is dedicated to expanding the physical limits of humans, enabling deeper outdoor adventures, making running and cycling easier and more enjoyable, and allowing people to sustain their outdoor pursuits regardless of age.

The debut of the π6 product at the CES marks the official entry of "wearable robotics" into a new era of "portable wearables." It defines an entirely new category of "pocket-sized exoskeletons," and this new technology will accelerate the global adoption of exoskeleton devices.

SOURCE VIGX