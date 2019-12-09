An Israeli Pride - Enigmatos Won Kaspersky's Call for Startups

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity company Kaspersky announced that it has chosen Enigmatos as the winner of the transportation category of its call for startups. The Kaspersky Open Innovation Program was launched in May 2019 and is intended to locate startup technology companies that will introduce 'pioneering technologies'. Along with Enigmatos, three other companies were selected in the areas of IoT, blockchain and anti-fraud. All the winning companies will collaborate with Kaspersky to jointly develop business idea opportunities.

Left to right: Vitaly Mzokov, Head of Innovation Hub at Kaspersky, Yannay Livneh, cybersecurity team leader (Enigmatos), Orit Fredkof, VP Business Development of Enigmatos, Giuseppe Faranda, Head of Kaspersky Transportation Security Solution

Kaspersky was founded in 1997 and is one of the world's leading cybersecurity companies. As part of the innovation program launched, Kaspersky received 258 applications from 49 countries, but only 12 startups, coming from Israel, Spain, England, Ireland, Singapore, Germany, and France, made their final appearances at a Demo Day in Milan, Italy.

"Providing protection for the transportation industry is a promising area for us because cars are constantly improving. They are becoming faster and more technological – making them more like smartphones on wheels. Even more technological discoveries and achievements are expected to come over time. Our mission is to bring on the future – to contribute to this progress and ensure every vehicle, no matter where you drive, is cyber-immune," commented Vitaly Mzokov, Head of Innovation Hub at Kaspersky. "In the framework of our first call for startups during the Kaspersky Open Innovation Program, we were looking for innovative solutions in this important area. We saw potential in the Enigmatos project because the technology involved can be developed into an innovative product with our assistance. We look forward to this cooperation coming to fruition."

Enigmatos, which protects vehicles and fleets from malicious cyber activity, is the winner of the Transportation category in Kaspersky's call for startups. Enigmatos presents a unique and proprietary technology – Deep Car Identity Profiling (DCIP) - that enables it to detect and prevent cyber-attacks on vehicles. The company is the first to extract a vehicle's unique digital profile by uploading all communications data to the cloud. It enables it not only to locate the source of the attack but also to intercept it immediately and accurately and protect existing and future vehicles.

Enigmatos, which specializes in protecting connected vehicles, adds this award to an impressive achievement list. Earlier this year (June 2019) it was announced that Enigmatos would partner with fuel management systems provider Orpak to help it tighten its security system. Another Enigmatos customer is Pelephone, a leading Israeli mobile operator, which Enigmatos helps to establish its connected vehicle offering security.

The president of the company is Maj. Gen. (Res.) Ami Shafran, who served as head of the IDF's C4I Command, as well as the head of the Research and Development Unit in the Israeli Research Directorate. The company's founders include Eyal Kamir, CEO and founder, a serial entrepreneur in the automotive for over 20 years, and Alexander Fok, co-founder and CTO, who held senior positions in leading cyber companies such as VERINT and CHECKPOINT.

"The need for cybersecurity protection for vehicles and fleets that are already on the roads today is real. Our ability to provide this solution is our main competitive advantage," says Enigmatos CEO Eyal Kamir. "Our win in Kaspersky's call for startups is definitely an award of excellence for our technology. Our collaboration with a global leader such as Kaspersky will allow both companies to present an innovative solution to the growing market of automotive cybersecurity."

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity company founded in 1997. Kaspersky's deep threat intelligence and security expertise are constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help 270,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.

About Enigmatos

Enigmatos focuses on protecting fleets and vehicles from malicious cyber activity, as well as offering valuable insights on a vehicle's safety and misuse. Its unique technology - DCIP (Deep Car Identity Profiling) - allows it to extract a vehicle's unique digital profile without the need for any prior information about the vehicle. Enigmatos protects the vehicle from any illegal attempt to change the profile. Its solutions accurately detect the origin of each cyber-attack and can be smoothly integrated with existing and future vehicle architectures. Learn more at www.enigmatos.com

