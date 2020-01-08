An "On-the-Spot" Immune System Boost… Wherever and Whenever You Need It Most

Simply put, ZAND's new Immune Fast product helps boost your immune function, which is increasingly under stress in the modern world. So, if you're sick and tired of missing work or dragging yourself through the day feeling less than your best, then your immune system could use a boost. And nothing may work faster than Immune Fast.

Fluke or Happy Accident?

Uncovering the remarkable immune-boosting power of Immune Fast with EpiCor® was what you might call "a happy accident." Made from yeast through a top-secret fermentation process, EpiCor is a patented ingredient created by Embria® Health Sciences that was originally intended for use in agricultural products. But the company noticed that workers who manufactured the yeast cultures seemed to rarely, if ever, take any sick days. Why?

After conducting subsequent clinical studies, scientists were shocked to learn that EpiCor boosted immune cell activity within two hours.1

With that information in hand, scientists and health experts from ZAND took the patented ingredient and combined it with other immune helpers like vitamin C, zinc, echinacea, and elderberry to create convenient, fast-delivery chewable tablets that can do in two hours what other so-called "immunity helpers" can't do.

An Apple a Day … But Maybe Better

"We believe people shouldn't have to sacrifice their preference for natural immune support products when they want to be proactive about boosting their immunity or when they feel off," said John D'Alessandro, chief marketing officer at Nutraceutical Corporation. "It is possible to have better-for-you products that are effective, and Zand Immune Fast delivers."

About ZAND

Founded by a doctor of traditional Chinese medicine and a leading expert on dietary supplement regulations, ZAND is no stranger to premium herbal-based supplements. In fact, the company's Herbalozenges® are the #1 seller in America.

The company continues to develop new herbal supplements using the best Eastern traditional philosophies combined with the latest scientific advances and produced prepared FDA-registered, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities.

For more information, visit immunefast.com and zand.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

1. World Health Organization (WHO) monographs on selected medicinal plants; Vol. 1; 1999. Results observed with 500 mg dose of EpiCor® in clinical study of 12 adults. Individual results may vary. EpiCor is a registered trademark of Embria Health Sciences. See https://www.immunefast.com/epicor/.

