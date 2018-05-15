An Open Letter to Flickr Community from CEO of PhotoALBM.

NEW YORK, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotoALBM CEO, Ed Romanov issued an open letter to Flickr photo sharing community.

"My fellow photography lovers, I am writing to tell you about PhotoALBM – a new photo sharing platform we built because we were not satisfied with the existing clunky, dated, and boring photo services.

When Flickr got acquired by SmugMug, we all got so excited about the wind of changes. But, in his opening statement to 75 million people, the new Community Leader announced, "I don't know what the future holds. This is a new model for me…" Then, MacAskill added, "It sounds silly for the CEO not to totally know what he's going to do, but we haven't built SmugMug on a master plan either."

While SmugMug is figuring out the situation, I would like to, personally, invite all Flickr users to try our service by giving a one-week free trial (no credit card needed) and 50% membership discount to the ones who want to stay, bringing down membership cost to only $2.50/month. I look at it this way; We do a good job, and you, guys, buy us a cup of coffee at the end of each month.

Please go to PhotoALBM.com, signup with a Promo Code: FLICKR and play with the service for 7 days - you have nothing to lose.

Unlike Flickr, SmugMug, PhotoBucket and others, PhotoALBM is a multi-layered and flexible photography platform. What you see in the initial release is only the tip of the iceberg. We have a clear vision of where we are going and already have a roadmap of how to get there. Many exciting and innovative features are being currently developed and we are thrilled about introducing them in a very near future.

Kindle removed books from the shelf and a book became its text - a unique string of words that can be viewed on any display providing convenience and a much better experience for the reader. PhotoALBM made photo albums an integral part of a smart connected home by freeing photos from paper restrains and putting them where they belong – on the bright and vivid big-screen monitors and TVs through the use of inexpensive and readily available devises such as Chromecast, AppleTV, Microsoft Wireless Display Adapter, and Roku.

PhotoALBM is really cool. It is built on the principles of human-centered design and, therefore, well organized and easy to use. It is driven by Artificial Intelligence, has no limitations, can be viewed on a big TV screen from anywhere in the room, can be instantly shared, has background music, has different viewing modes and animations; it is updatable, editable, and it is always with you because it lives in Amazon cloud.

Imagine the unforgettable feeling when you dim the lights, get popcorn, sit back, relax, click PLAY and see your beautiful wedding or vacation photos, like a feature movie, on a large screen TV for the first time in your life.

PhotoALBM is a collection of services: Personal Photo Album, Instant Blogging Platform, and Directory of Pro Photographers.

More information: www.PhotoALBM.com

