An Opportunity Worth USD 9 Billion Opening Up in the Medical Packaging Films Market, Holographic Effects to Boost the Demand for Medical Packaging Films - Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the medical packaging films market will grow at a CAGR of 6.18% during 2021-2027. The global medical packaging film market prospect is anticipated to remain positive in the upcoming years. APAC accounted for the largest share, attributed to the rising aging population and increasing demand for medical and pharmaceutical products. China accounts for over 60% of the consumption of global medical packaging films alone. Hence, manufacturers of medical packaging films are expected to expand their business in the region. Also, APAC is the leading market with the highest pharmaceutical R&D expenditure between 2000 and 2019. The highest share is attributable to robust product innovations and the increasing consumer demand for sophisticated packaging.

Medical Packaging Films Market

Technological innovations, including child-resistant films, senior-friendly films, high-barrier films such as Alu-Alu packs or aluminum cold-forming blister foils, thermoforming films, specialty films, unit-dose packaging films, and eco-friendly or bioplastic films, are trending in the medical packaging films market. ACG and adapa Group (formerly Schur Flexibles) companies provide a wide range of thermoforming films that provide the highest barrier against oxygen and moisture. Specialty Polyfilms offer Maskit Thermoformable Protective Film that can withstand high temperatures up to 374°Fand is also easy to peel off, resealable, 100% recyclable, and eco-friendly. Anti-counterfeiting features in films also protect and keep track of products.

Medical Packaging Films Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2027) USD 8.90 Billion Market Size (2021) USD 6.21 Billion CAGR (2021-2027) 6.18 % Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Market Segmentation Material, Type, Application, End-User, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Leading Countries China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, the UK, the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, and South Arabia Key Players Berry Global, Amcor, AptarGroup, Sealed Air, 3M, ACG, adapa Group, Avient, AVI Global Plast, CCL Industries, CellBios Healthcare & Lifesciences, Covestro, Coveris, DuPont, Glenroy, Honeywell International, Liveo Research, Meghmani Group, Neelam Global, Novolex, Profol, POLYCINE, Printpack, RENOLIT, Speciality Polyfilms, Super Olefins, Tekniplex, West Pharmaceutical Services, Wihuri Group

Holographic Effects on the Future of Medical Packaging Films Market

Hologram printing is a security technique on iridescent surfaces to protect against duplication. They have been protecting many products from fraud, forgery, and counterfeiting for a long time. These stickers are printed using microprinting technologies, making them nearly impossible to replicate. Holograms also provide physical protection with their tamper-proof material. Nanografix, a company, specializes in hologram packaging and promotional materials to protect and authenticate documents and products. The company offers fully customized and generic film-casting designs. This technology uses ultraviolet (UV)/electronic beam (EB) varnishes and specialty films. It can also be incorporated with security and anti-counterfeiting features. Casting films are reusable and recyclable. Packaging companies always demand and provide these innovations in the market. These innovations will play a major role in the future of the medical packaging film industry.

Global players are expected to increase their footprint in the medical packaging films market, especially regarding features and pricing strategy. The leading companies with a strong footprint in the developed nations are strategically expanding their business in low- and middle-income countries, which is attributed to the growing aging population and chronic diseases. Further, the market is observing growth in technological advancements in medical packaging film, and several new product launches can be witnessed. Expansion activities are helping the vendors to strengthen their global distribution networks and thus allowing the vendors to explore new opportunities.

Recent Mergers And Acquisitions in the Global Medical Packaging Films Market

In 2019, Amcor invested around USD 11 million for cast films in Bristol, UK , as its next generation of medical device packaging, a new Advanced Cast Extrusion Technology.

for cast films in , as its next generation of medical device packaging, a new Advanced Cast Extrusion Technology. In July 2021 , Pregis, a global provider of innovative protective packaging materials, invested about USD 80 million in a new blown film extrusion facility to produce the latest engineered films to manufacture medical device packaging solutions.

Key Prominent Vendors

Berry Global

Amcor

AptarGroup

Sealed Air

3M

ACG

adapa Group

Avient

AVI Global Plast

CCL Industries

CellBios Healthcare & Lifesciences

Covestro

Coveris

DuPont

Glenroy

Honeywell International

Liveo Research

Meghmani Group

Neelam Global

Novolex

Profol

POLYCINE

Printpack

RENOLIT

Speciality Polyfilms

Super Olefins

Tekniplex

West Pharmaceutical Services

Wihuri Group

Market Segmentation

Material

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyamide

Metal

Type

Thermoformable Films

High-Barrier Films

Application

Bags

Tubes

Others

End-User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Medical Devices Companies

Others

Geography

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Europe

Germany



Italy



Spain



France



UK

North America

US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey



South Africa



South Arabia

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market - The global pharmaceutical packaging market will cross USD 106.37 billion by 2027. The demand for advanced and innovative solutions, such as self-administered drug delivery devices, is rising in high-income countries, bringing lucrative opportunities for the pharmaceutical packaging market.

Medical Device Packaging Market - The global medical device packaging market is expected to cross $34 billion by 2027. North America dominated the global medical device packaging market, occupying nearly 40%. However, APAC is likely to offer significant growth opportunities to packaging companies due to a paradigm shift in medical device manufacturing from North America & Europe to the APAC region.

Vaccine Storage and Packaging Market - The vaccine storage and packaging market is expected to reach USD 5,661.25 million by 2026. The prevalence of COVID-19 has provided vast opportunities for vaccine freezers, refrigerators, ampoules, vials, and other packaging material providers. COVID-19 has enabled the key vaccine players to partner with the key vendors in the vaccine storage equipment market.

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market - The global medical device contract manufacturing market will reach USD 132 billion by 2026. North America is expected to account for the highest revenue in the medical device contract manufacturing market share. High demand for medical device development and contract manufacturing in the region due to the presence of major contract manufacturing companies with enhanced manufacturing capabilities is a major factor contributing to the market's growth.

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence