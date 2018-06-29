An Original Summer With Temptation & Desire

CANCUN, Mexico, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Original Group, the leading expert of adult hospitality, is pleased to announce the brand's summer lineup at Temptation Cancun Resort and Desire Resorts. With creative activities for hotel guests throughout the upcoming months and an unbeatable value-driven promotion, adults-only travel was never hotter.

For adventurous travelers, Desire Riviera Maya and Desire Riviera Maya Pearl, the leading adults-only resorts in Mexico, offer couples-only a unique, all-inclusive and clothing-optional atmosphere. Featuring world-class amenities, white sand private beaches and top-notch service, Desire Resorts promise an unforgettable summer season with a variety of events and diversions.

Stars and Stripes: Guests planning to spend 4 th of July at the resorts will be treated to a variety of jaw-dropping experiences, including a pool party with live music, all-American BBQ, sensual dance lessons and a "Stars and Stripes" theme. And of course, no 4 th of July party would be complete without spectacular fireworks (figurative and literal).

2018 marks the 5 th edition of this month-long festival that takes place throughout August. This the only time of the year when the resorts accept single female guests, either traveling alone, accompanied by another female or with a female-male couple. During the Sexy, Young and Wild Month, there are special events planned at the resorts:

the 5 edition of this month-long festival that takes place throughout August. This the only time of the year when the resorts accept single female guests, either traveling alone, accompanied by another female or with a female-male couple. During the Sexy, Young and Wild Month, there are special events planned at the resorts: Desire DJ Fest: A spectacular lineup of guest DJs for a guaranteed unforgettable pool party (August 1 at Desire Riviera Maya and August 3 at Desire Pearl ).

A spectacular lineup of guest DJs for a guaranteed unforgettable pool party (August 1 at Desire Riviera Maya and August 3 at ). Pineapple Party: A highly anticipated International Swingers Pool Party. This event is perfect, not only for swingers but also for those curious about the lifestyle ( August 10 ).

A highly anticipated International Swingers Pool Party. This event is perfect, not only for swingers but also for those curious about the lifestyle ( ). Purple Party: A sensual and mysterious pool party and the perfect occasion to toast with Taittinger Champagne, co-organizer of the event ( August 15 ).

A sensual and mysterious pool party and the perfect occasion to toast with Taittinger Champagne, co-organizer of the event ( ). Wonderland at Desire: "Imagination is the only weapon against reality," said the Cheshire Cat and this "Alice in Wonderland"-inspired pool party will let guests' imaginations run wild (August 24 at Desire Pearl and August 25 at Desire Riviera Maya )

Temptation Cancun Resort, the world-famous topless-optional resort labeled "The Playground for Grown-Ups," recently launched its spectacular AIR CREDIT promotion. The deal offers fantastic savings and benefits for stays from now through January 1, 2019. Guests taking advantage of this value-driven offer can receive a $200 credit for up to 50 percent savings on their bookings and a free one-way transfer between Cancun International Airport and Temptation Cancun Resort.

The AIR CREDIT promotion can be booked until just days before arrival, based on availability, for four-night minimum stays through January 1, 2019. It takes just a few steps to receive the credit of $200 on Tower Rooms or $150 on non-Tower rooms for savings of up to 50 percent off a stay and the free airport transfer.

For more information on the AIR CREDIT promotion as well as the terms and conditions, visit:

