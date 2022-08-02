An Out-Of-This-World Growth Story: BAPES™ Thrives in the Face of Economic Downturn with the Launch of Its Unique NFT Project, Transforming Investing in Emerging Companies and Industries

Led by an experienced founding team of gaming and tech experts, influential business ambassadors, and an enthusiastic community of investors and NFT holders, the BAPESCLAN™ has created one of the world's fastest developing NFT ventures, fostering a staggering 1,333 % growth in its first six months, including 3,000% increase in June 2022

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After taking NFTs where they haven't gone before – including space -- the founders behind BAPES™ (Business Apes), (https://bapes.xyz/), an innovative global NFT (Non-Fungible Token) project, remain more confident than ever in their mission to transform investing through its unique NFT technology.

Enthusiasm for the NFT market may have waned recently with economic turmoil roiling the financial markets, but BAPES' founding partners and its rapidly growing community, the BAPESCLAN™, remained unfazed.

After taking NFTs where they haven't gone before - including space -- the founders behind BAPES™ (Business Apes), (https://bapes.xyz/ ), an innovative global NFT project, remain more confident than ever in their mission to transform investing through its unique NFT technology. Even during recent tough market conditions, BAPES' market cap hit a new peak of nearly $100,000,000 in June 2022, amounting to a massive jump in floor price and an increase of 33 times - 3300% since launching. Founded by successful businessmen and women with diverse backgrounds working in a myriad of divergent industries, BAPES is a unique Metavestor club that exclusively empowers crypto-native companies, forged in the Metaverse. The BAPESCLAN has come a long way in a short time since its launch only a mere seven months ago by the founding partners, Moe Zahria, Erik "ELO" Lydecker, Douglas "DouglasDM" Brue, and New Orleans Saints NFL veteran Cam Jordan.

"We are creating and generating wealth and opportunities among our community even in the toughest of times, and our focus is to continue to innovate and create new products that give immense value to each of our esteemed BAPESCLAN holders," said Moe Zahria, one of BAPES founders. "Before we came into the space, the overwhelming majority of the NFT community had been jumping from project to project, flipping for some money, and gaining their monthly salary. This method is completely unreliable, and because of the latest market downturn, we are seeing a paradigm shift."

Recent BAPES milestones include:

First NFT project to announce their mint from the International Space Station with the upcoming SPACEBAPES collection. This will be a 10K collection that is looking to raise the world's first Space Metafund that will invest in the top 10 space technology startups assessed by the BAPES community.

ChainLaunch™: A powerful leading launchpad for highly professional NFT projects and companies with a major focus on Metaverse play-to-earn gaming.

ChainRescue™: An NFT consultancy service that assists and embraces NFT projects and their communities that show promising potential.

ChainVest™: A groundbreaking marketplace for Reward Bearing Tokens (RBTs) that enables startups and SMEs to raise capital like never before. RBTs provide GENESIS II holders with access points in the Metaverse to earn rewards.

BAPES' launch was initially met with skepticism by some in the investment and cryptocurrency industries. The vast and varied business and tech industry experience from its 25 ambassadors and overall BAPESCLAN community has played a key factor in BAPES' rapid growth and has gone a long way toward answering its critics.

About BAPES - Business Apes:

BAPES is the first Metavestor club that exclusively empowers crypto-native companies, forged in the Metaverse. BAPES was founded by successful businessmen and women, category leaders and legends, with super-high diversity backgrounds working in a myriad of divergent industries.

