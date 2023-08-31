An Overview of the Veterinary Healthcare Industry: Projected Market Size, Growth Rate, and Dominant Regions, By The Global Market Model From TBRC

A Comprehensive Global Veterinary Healthcare Industry Overview: Major Leaders, Market Size, Growth Trends, Regional Analysis, and Forecast

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the most recent analysis of the veterinary healthcare market by the Global Market Model, consistent expansion has been projected for the market. The substantial inflation rates have been factored into the equation, causing an upsurge in veterinary care costs as well as elevated prices for drugs and animal feed. These considerations were already integrated into our prior forecast update, consequently maintaining the stability of our predictions for this market in the current update cycle. However, it's important to note that the market's growth might be restrained due to decreased rates of pet adoption and reduced expenditures on pets.



Noteworthy points from the Global Market Model's forecast for the veterinary healthcare market comprise:

The worldwide veterinary healthcare sector attained a valuation of $177.9 billion in the year 2022.

The veterinary healthcare market represented 0.2% of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

A Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3% is anticipated for the veterinary healthcare market within the period spanning from 2022 to 2032.

Prominent catalysts for the veterinary healthcare market encompass the heightened adoption of pet insurance and the availability of advanced treatment choices.

The veterinary services domain stood as the largest sector within the veterinary healthcare market, contributing to 72.3% of the total in 2022.

The United States held the foremost position in the veterinary healthcare market, constituting 42.4% of the overall market share in 2022.

The Global Market Model offers insights on the following key industry indicators for the veterinary healthcare industry -

