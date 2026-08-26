An Overwhelming "Ninja" Experience Transcending Dimensions in Kyoto! Character Visuals Revealed for Ninja Show NARUTO!

Character visuals, performance schedule, and ticket information revealed for Ninja Show NARUTO, opening for a long run at Kyoto Minamiza Theatre beginning in February 2027!

Rewriting the History of Entertainment— A NARUTO Like No One Has Ever Seen Is About to Begin!

KYOTO, Japan, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A NARUTO like no one has ever seen—true to those words, this production is a new kind of theater that relies on no dialogue, captivating audiences through a fusion of extraordinary physical expression and cutting-edge technology as an entirely new, immersive ninja live show.

Here, there is no language barrier. Beyond borders and generations, anyone can instinctively immerse themselves in the world of the story.

Character Visuals Revealed for Ninja Show NARUTO!

The setting is Kyoto, a city that draws the world's attention, where a thousand years of tradition intersects with the most contemporary culture.

At its heart, Minamiza Theatre, standing in Shijo Kawara, becomes a hybrid entertainment space of traditional culture × pop culture × ninja that can be experienced nowhere else—delivering the latest immersive content that visitors from Japan and abroad alike will not want to miss.

Direction is helmed by Go Ueki, who has brought numerous globally popular works to the stage, including Attack on Titan and Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon. He is joined by Neil Dorward, known for his work with Cirque du Soleil, as Global Creative Consultant. Together, this powerful pairing of top-tier creators from Japan and the UK pours every world-class technique into the production.

Today, the long-awaited character visuals are revealed! Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno, and Kakashi Hatake leap dynamically off the page in visuals bursting with energy and movement.

At the same time, the performance schedule for February and March 2027 is now available, and ticket sales begin—be sure to check it out right away!

What's more, immersive side events where you can fully enjoy the world of NARUTO and of ninja are also in the works! Don't miss the announcements to come.

About Ninja Show NARUTO

Ninja Show NARUTO is an immersive live show that portrays the "ninja"—a legendary presence in Japan since ancient times—through the symbol of NARUTO, the manga that stands as one of contemporary Japan's foremost global IPs.

Without relying on dialogue, it expresses the ninjutsu of NARUTO through a fusion of physical expression—live-actor action, acrobatics, aerial performance and more—with cutting-edge technology such as projection mapping and illusion, together with the full range of stage mechanisms at Minamiza, a kabuki theatre equipped with numerous devices unique to the form.

While depicting the story of the NARUTO Childhood Saga, in which Naruto Uzumaki grows alongside his comrades in the Hidden Leaf Village, it aims to become a new staple of Kyoto sightseeing as an entirely new "ninja" show that anyone can enjoy without relying on words.

Creator Profiles

Director: Go Ueki

The leading figure of non-verbal direction, captivating audiences in 20 countries worldwide.

Director Go Ueki is at the forefront of Japan's entertainment industry, captivating audiences in 20 countries worldwide with productions including Attack on Titan and Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon. Ueki is widely known as a pioneer of immersive, movement-based storytelling that breaks down language barriers. His productions showcase dynamic visual expressions that fuse extreme physical acrobatics with cutting-edge projection mapping.

In staging Japan's proud IPs, Ueki balances deep respect for the original work with innovative expression. In 2024, the New York run of Attack on Titan -the Musical- met with massive success, and in 2026, the long-run performance of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Shining Theater Shinagawa Tokyo- drew great attention, showcasing his unique and unparalleled presence in both domestic and international creative scenes.

Global Creative Consultant: Neil Dorward

The director behind Cirque du Soleil

A world-class creator active for over 20 years in the fields of theater and television.

At Cirque du Soleil, the world's premier circus entertainment group, Dorward has participated as a co-creator and director in multiple productions. For Hawaii's first resident show Auana and Las Vegas's Mad Apple, Dorward led the creation from concept development to stage production.

His work spans highly acclaimed productions across Europe, Asia, North America, the Middle East, and Australia.

In the Circus 1903 and The Illusionists productions, Dorward served as co-creator and director, contributing to their success starting from their premiere at the Sydney Opera House to West End and Broadway.

Dorward is one of the top creators leading the global live entertainment scene.

About NARUTO

A shonen manga series by Masashi Kishimoto that was serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump.

Met with immediate popularity following its initial publication in 1999, the series went on to receive an anime adaptation that commenced broadcasting in 2002.

The manga concluded in 2014 with its 700th chapter. Global events, games, and merchandise continue to be released even after its completion, making it a masterpiece representing Japan.

It has received immense praise overseas, with total worldwide circulation exceeding 250 million copies. In 2006, the main character, Naruto Uzumaki, was selected as the only fictional character in Newsweek Japan's special feature "100 Japanese People Respected by the World."

The sequel series, BORUTO: Naruto Next Generations (Supervisor: Masashi Kishimoto / Art: Mikio Ikemoto), is currently being serialized in V Jump.

【Official】 NARUTO OFFICIAL SITE: https://naruto-official.com/

About Minamiza Theatre, Kyoto

Minamiza Theatre is the oldest theater in Japan. Located in Shijo-Kawaramachi, Kyoto, which is said to be the birthplace of Kabuki, the theater has hosted a wide variety of entertainment for over 400 years while preserving the traditions of old-fashioned playhouses, and constantly dispatching new culture. It is registered as a National Registered Tangible Cultural Property and a Kyoto City Historical Design Structure, serving as a cultural hub to dispatch a wide range of cultures domestically and internationally throughout the year.

＜Access＞

Address: Shijo-ohashi Higashizume, Higashiyama-ku, Kyoto City, Kyoto Prefecture

Right next to Gion-Shijo Station (Keihan Railway) / Approx. a 3-minute walk from Kyoto-Kawaramachi Station (Hankyu Railway)

Performance Overview

【Title】 Ninja Show NARUTO

【Performance Period & Venue】 February – June 2027 / Minamiza Theatre, Kyoto

(Detailed schedule for February & March performances is available on the official website)

【Original Work】 NARUTO by Masashi Kishimoto (Published by Shueisha Jump Comics)

【Direction】 Go Ueki

【Global Creative Consultant】 Neil Dorward

【Composition】 Shinjiro Kameda

【Organizer】 Ninja Show NARUTO Production Committee

【Cooperation】 Shueisha Inc. (Weekly Shonen Jump Editorial Department, V Jump & Saikyo Jump Editorial Department)

Japan 2.5-Dimensional Musical Association

【Cast】

Naruto Uzumaki: YURI TAKAHASHI / RYUMA AOI

Sasuke Uchiha: REI

Sakura Haruno: YUI OIKAWA

Kakashi Hatake: HIROMA

-Yuta Chatani- -Yuu Nakanishi- -Hayate Miyao-

-Asahi Otsu- -Kohaku Mizuyoshi- -Akashi Higuchi-

-Yuhi Otsu- -Shion Ishizaka- -Honoka Takimoto-

-Kazuki Okamoto- -Liana Kato- -Goshu Suzuki- -Nagisa Tanno-

-Kanato Hosomi- -Momoka Harada- -Riki Yamane-

-Kodai Takigawa- -Mako Honda-

-Sho Arai- -Ryota Igami-

-Shun Kazaki-

and more

【Ticket Sales】(February & March performances)

From Tuesday, August 25, 2026, 19:00

*Sales start dates and times for performances from April onward will be announced at a later date.

▼ Ticket Prices

＜Standard Rates＞

Kage-mi Seats (Limited to 60 seats per performance / Box Seats / Priority Entry & Dedicated Merchandise Lane / Includes Exclusive Merchandise & High-Touch Experience): JPY 20,000

In-awase Seats (1st Floor Seats / Includes Post-Show High-Touch Experience): JPY 18,000

Ninjutsu Tenbo Seats (2nd Floor Front Row): JPY 15,000

Chunin Seats (2nd Floor Seats): JPY 12,000

Taka-no-me Seats (3rd Floor Front): JPY 9,500

＜Holiday Rates＞

Kage-mi Seats (Limited to 60 seats per performance / Box Seats / Priority Entry & Dedicated Merchandise Lane / Includes Exclusive Merchandise & High-Touch Experience): JPY 21,000

In-awase Seats (1st Floor Seats / Includes Post-Show High-Touch Experience): JPY 19,000

Ninjutsu Tenbo Seats (2nd Floor Front Row): JPY 16,000

Chunin Seats (2nd Floor Seats): JPY 13,000

Taka-no-me Seats (3rd Floor Front): JPY 9,500

Official Website: https://naruto-ninjashow.com/

Official X: https://x.com/NinjaShowNARUTO

Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ninjashow_naruto/

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@NinjaShowNARUTO

ⒸMasashi Kishimoto, Scott/SHUEISHA/

Ninja Show NARUTO Production Committee 2027

SOURCE Nelke Planning Co., Ltd.