An Udderly Crazy New Children's Book from Boardwalk Books: The Cows Go Moo!

BOSTON, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Petipas, a former youth pastor turned stay-at-home dad and adolescent counselor, is now the published author of "The Cows Go Moo!" being released on May 1, 2018. With his new book, he returns to his artistic and musical roots to become the author, illustrator, songwriter and publisher of this udderly crazy new children's book that also helps to bring real cows to families living in poverty through Heifer International.

"The Cows Go Moo!" An Udderly Crazy new children's picture book! Author and illustrator Jim Petipas with his new children's picture book, "The Cows Go Moo!"

The Cows Go Moo is a rhyming picture book for children who love to laugh, sing and dance! The book is about a musical band of nine cows who embark on an Udderly Crazy World Tour of music, merriment, mishaps, and cow farts! The book is inspired by his two daughters Olivia and Sophia who said, "Dad, you should turn that song into a children's book!" Almost forty years ago, Jim, his brother and a few friends wrote and performed an earlier version of the song at summer camp. Jim also went into the studio and recorded the song. He plays drums, cowbell (of course) and sings lead vocal, while "The Mooettes" comprised of his daughter Sophia and two of her friends sing background vocals! The song is available as a free download from www.TheCowsGoMoo.com and goes along with the book page by page.

Cows with a Cause! With every book or item of Moo Merch purchased, readers help to provide real cows for children and families living in poverty through Heifer International. This Buy-A-Book! Give-A-Cow! project empowers families to start their own cow-milking business. Ten percent of the profits go towards providing these life-saving cows.

Jim is working on his second book in the series entitled, "The Cows Go Moo Shuffle!" He is also writing and illustrating a graphic novel telling the life story of his father entitled, "Jimmy Bojangles: The Prodigal Dad." Look for Jim this summer at book signings and this fall in school classrooms sharing his book, song and message that you can make a difference and achieve anything at any age with hard work and encouragement from those around you! Join the Moovement!

Available to buy from : www.TheCowsGoMoo.com, Amazon.com, and all local bookstores.

ISBN: 978-0-9976078-6-4, $19.00, 32pp, Ages 3-8

