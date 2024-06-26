An UN-snoozable Alarm Clock: The Smartest Dumb Innovation of the Year?

PORTLAND, Ore., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brothers Mike and Casey Lane have created a device that makes snoozing impossible. Well that is, without having to jump through some hoops first. The Rooster Case is a lockbox for smart phones that, in order to hit the snooze button, consumers must physically get up to retrieve the key to unlock the box first. Crazy? Or genius?

Set your alarm, lock your phone in the box and place the key somewhere far enough away where you will have to get your heart rate up to retrieve it. The Rooster Case

"I've always had trouble getting up in the morning, but it wasn't until I read a book called the 5AM Club: Own Your Morning. Elevate Your Life. that I realized what I'd been missing out on in the mornings by hitting snooze. So I tried to join this "5am club" and failed miserably, day after day, because I would just hit the snooze on my phone, no matter how many alarms I would set or even if I put my phone on the other side of the room. So in order to get up and stay up, I made a lockbox. And it worked! I was up and at 'em every day at 5 ready to get stuff done."

His brother Casey reflects on the first time he saw the original contraption, "I thought it was the most ridiculous thing that I had ever seen and the fact that a grown man would need to do that to get up was just…sad." he laughs. "So I made a video of Mike explaining it, posted it on Facebook and the video went crazy—people were "liking it" and sharing it and it kind of went viral. And the thing that surprised both of us was people's reactions and comments saying "Dude, I need that—can you make me one?"

When asked why not just put the phone on the other side of the room, Mike replied "Believe me, I tried that. But you can only put your phone so far away then you can't hear it. And I needed it far away so it forced me to get up and stay up. It's almost impossible to go back to sleep after you've walked down a hall or stairs to turn off your alarm—your heart gets going and your brain starts to process what you have going on that day—your body and mind kind of automatically kick themselves into gear."

Casey recently took a trip to Portland, Oregon where the two put the finishing touches on the latest prototype and will be launching on Kickstarter.

The brothers have set a $2,900 goal on Kickstarter at a price point of $29 per case. The campaign kicks off June 25th.

Support the campaign and give it a try here—https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/funbilt/the-rooster-case

