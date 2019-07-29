An Unconventional Approach to Senior Living: Luxury Retirement Residence, The Radcliff, Founded on Customized Care & Transparent Pricing

WOOD DALE, Ill., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Radcliff (www.TheRadcliff.com) breaks from industry norms again, announcing today a new pricing structure that disrupts and elevates senior care living.

The Radcliff stands apart with its unmatched combination of luxury, urban living and hotel-like environment-now with more accessible pricing for all levels of care.

Located at 276 East Irving Park Road in Wood Dale, IL, The Radcliff is a six-floor, 150-unit senior residence offering over 160,000 square feet of living space. Ideally nestled in the central western suburbs with great proximity to public transportation, major highways and O'Hare Airport, The Radcliff stands apart with its unmatched combination of luxury, urban living and hotel-like environment—now with more accessible pricing for all levels of care.

There are three key elements to The Radcliff's unique, transparent pricing structure:

-NO Community Fees, ever: The Radcliff does not believe in excessive or redundant charges like its competition. The Radcliff's sales team is rewarded for outstanding, every-day customer experiences, not hidden charges that are back-door bonuses to executives. The Radcliff guarantees this in writing.

-Fixed pricing for level of care & rent: The price residents pay the day they sign a contract at their needed level of care will be the price they pay forever. Only if they require more care will their rates ever change. The Radcliff guarantees this in writing.

-3 Months Free: Until August 31st, The Radcliff will also honor its 3 Months Free offer in addition to its standard, everyday transparent pricing program. No gimmicks. Pay for the first three months upon signing a contract and the next three months will be free. The Radcliff guarantees this in writing.

"We continue to be innovators in providing outstanding senior care and luxury living at pricing that's accessible to more seniors," said Alan Scimeca, Asset Manager of The Radcliff. "As an independently owned and managed luxury senior residence, we can offer more amenities and better care to our residents. We deeply believe community is built though our unique, highly personalized customized care plan," Scimeca continued. "Our families and staff see the results in our happy and vibrant residents who are engaged and lead more enriched lives."

The Radcliff—Luxury Living, Quality Care—offers three specially-tailored levels of superior care. Independent living provides active residents a maintenance-free lifestyle to enjoy convenient services, senior-friendly surroundings and social opportunities with the amenities of a luxury residence. Assisted Care is designed to provide a nurturing, comfortable home environment offering both confidence and control to residents. Memory Care offers comprehensive and compassionate care for those with Alzheimer's, Dementia and other forms of memory loss.

For more information, to view pictures, or to schedule a tour, visit www.TheRadcliff.com.

