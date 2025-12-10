An Upcoming Funding Opportunity and Two National Events: MTEC Prepares for a Big Start to 2026

Dec 10, 2025

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) announces an upcoming funding opportunity and two major national events that will shape the beginning of 2026. These include the 12th Annual Partnering Forum during JPM Healthcare Week, a new Defense Health Agency manufacturing-focused Request for Project Proposals, and a State of the Technology meeting co-hosted with federal partners.

MTEC and QNova LifeSciences will co-host the 12th Annual Partnering Forum from January 12–15, 2026, at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square, with virtual partnering to follow from February 2–6, 2026. The Forum convenes investors, innovators, service providers, and global economic development organizations for targeted one-on-one meetings and strategic networking designed to accelerate medical technology commercialization.

The 2025 Forum attracted more than 1,500 participants representing over 600 companies across 30 countries. The 2026 program will expand on that momentum with sessions featuring leaders from the National Institutes of Health, the U.S. military, international trade organizations, angel networks, and private investment groups. This year's event will also bring an Investment Brunch hosted with CONNECTpreneur, offering an additional venue for high-value introductions during JPM Week.

MTEC also issued a Pre-Announcement for the upcoming "Single Blood Donor Collection and Storage Bags Manufactured in CONUS" Request for Project Proposals on behalf of the Defense Health Agency. The effort supports the U.S. military's priority to expand domestic manufacturing capacity for blood collection and storage kits, a critical need given ongoing shortages and the operational requirements of far-forward medical support. The U.S. Government currently has up to $4 million available for this effort, with anticipated Phase I awards of approximately $1 million to $3 million. Organizations must be MTEC members to submit proposals. Membership information is available at https://mtec-sc.org/join.

In addition, MTEC is collaborating with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and the Defense Health Agency to host the Platelet & Platelet-like Products State of Technology Meeting in Washington, D.C., from February 17–19, 2026. The meeting will bring together leading researchers, developers, and companies to examine emerging technologies, including extracellular vesicles, synthetic nanoparticles, and next-generation platelet substitutes, and to discuss government funding priorities, translational challenges, and clinical development pathways. Registration is open at https://mtec-sc.org/events/platelet_sot.

More information about MTEC programs and opportunities is available at https://mtec-sc.org/.

Major Momentum in MedTech: MTEC Launches Academic Advisory Council to Supercharge Academia's Role in Military Medical Innovation

