An Update to a Popular Photography Tool is Complete

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Makers4Good today announced that its most popular iOS app, Luxi, has just been updated with version 2.0.10.

The Luxi app supports the smartphone device, Luxi For All, and helps convert an iPhone into a photography light meter. The updated app features improved calibration sliders, refined light reading, and faster processing.

Designed for iOS, Luxi is the FREE app that turns your iPhone into a light meter. Take it anywhere. A light meter in your phone. Just get the Luxi For All device and the FREE app in the App Store.

Joe Cain, President of Makers4Good, states, "People love Luxi. It's the simplest way to convert your smartphone to a light meter. The update took a great product and made it even better for our users."

With the new graphics, users can better calibrate their individual phones as they desire and save their settings to get reliable, consistent light readings to create the best photos possible.

According to Mr. Cain, Luxi For All is a top seller on their website, Makers4Good.com, as well as on Amazon.com. "Not only does the device, Luxi For All, work with our Luxi app, it works with other apps as well. It's a simple tool that converts iPhones to light meters, I guess that's why photographers choose it over a separate handheld device. They already have a phone in their pocket."

The improved Luxi app is available on the Apple App Store and has been a top download since it first appeared in 2014. In addition to the Luxi app, the Luxi For All device works with other popular light or color reading applications.

For more information please visit www.LuxiForAll.com or contact Joe@Makers4Good.com or call 650-293-0258. To download the new app, visit the Apple App Store.

About Makes4Good

Makers4Good's overriding goal is to make a difference, to give back, and to help those in need. Every product they design is focused on fulfilling a need and creating social good. Every product sold delivers all of its profits to charity.

Makers4Good.org gives to many organizations in all parts of the world with a focus on access to energy for safety, light, education, and health.

