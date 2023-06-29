ANA & LIONS' Global CMO Growth Council Marks Five Years of Progress with New Initiatives to Help CMOS Accelerate Business Growth

Launched Marketing Capabilities Framework to Build Marketing Talent

Launched Compendium of Case Studies on Sustainability & Inclusive Innovation for Growth

Released "First-Look" Data from ANA Programmatic Media Transparency Study

Released White Paper on Culture of Creative Effectiveness in partnership with WARC & LIONS

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking five years of progress, this week at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity the Global CMO Growth Council brought together more than 200 CMOs, representing 22 industries around the world and over 30% of the $800 Billion global ad spend to accelerate business growth. With a focus on five Accelerator Priorities identified by the Global CMO Growth Council, several initiatives were launched throughout the week, including new research and resources:

The 2023 Marketing Capabilities Framework, a comprehensive, data-based playbook to elevate modern marketing talent, ultimately driving growth for organizations and the marketing industry.

The 2023 CMO's Guide: A Compendium of Cases from Brands Driving Business Growth Through Sustainability & Inclusive Innovation, providing examples and roadmaps for growth through sustainable and inclusive marketing and innovation.

roadmaps The release of initial data from the ANA Programmatic Media Supply Chain Transparency Study, offering recommendations for potential efficiencies of up to $13 billion in open-web programmatic advertising.

in open-web programmatic advertising. A white paper on Building a Culture of Creative Effectiveness, in partnership with WARC , LIONS, the ANA, outlining a new three-step framework to help brands develop a culture of creative impact to unlock growth.

Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer, Procter & Gamble and Chairman, Global CMO Growth Council said: "We came together as a Council five years ago to identify priority focus areas for helping CMOs accelerate growth. We have since worked together to develop action plans for CMOs to implement within their companies, organizations, and industries. This week in Cannes we raised the bar on impact through focus on useful actions to help build talent, advance marketing and innovation that's more sustainable and inclusive, improve media efficiency, and elevate creative effectiveness – all aimed at driving growth and value creation."

Bob Liodice, CEO, the ANA said: "Since the Global CMO Growth Council first gathered in 2018, we have made a tremendous amount of progress. The sheer volume of resources and data released this week demonstrates how far we've come – but there is still work to be done. Our focus now is to multiply our force and further aid the industry in accelerating marketing's role as a force for growth and a force for good."

Nick Primola, EVP, the ANA & Lead of Global CMO Growth Council said: "The work that is accomplished during the Growth Council meetings each year in Cannes is unmatched. When we bring the CMOs together in one place to give each other the inspiration, education, and insights so that everyone can take the right actions for their businesses and for consumers, that's when the magic happens."

Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS said: "We know that marketers are under increasing pressure to demonstrate impact on the bottom line as the economy contracts. The CMO Growth Council continues to drive impact since it was launched five years ago and its work has never been more vital to the industry."

NEW RESEARCH & RESOURCES

2023 Marketing Capabilities Framework : a comprehensive, data-based playbook to elevate modern marketing talent, ultimately driving growth for organizations and the marketing industry. Based on data from leading global brands across media, CPG, non-profit, finance, tech, and health care sectors, with qualitative inputs from over 40 CMOs and marketing leaders, marketing leaders can use the playbook as a reference point to benchmark existing talent strategy, approaches, and tools, as well as support new talent development endeavors and resource allocation.

2023 CMO's Guide: A Compendium of Cases from Brands Driving Business Growth Through Sustainability & Inclusive Innovation : Compendium of Cases from brands including Cascade/P&G, Chipotle, Haleon, HP Graphic Arts, Meta & eBay, Abbott, eos, & PepsiCo is a new resource for the marketing industry showcasing proven growth opportunities through environmental sustainability and social impact. By utilizing the insights presented in this compendium, marketers can lead the charge for their organizations, for significant business growth opportunities, and the good of society.

NEW RESEARCH: ANA Programmatic Media Supply Chain Transparency Study — First Look : This is a "first look" report focusing on open web programmatic advertising, an $88 billion global market. The minimum efficiency gains from course correcting through recommendations laid out in this report are $13 billion.

WHITE PAPER: Building a Culture of Creative Effectiveness : the key challenge this white paper aims to solve is how marketing leaders can build a culture where creative marketing communications can be used to drive commercial outcomes and support the broader business agenda. Published in partnership with WARC and LIONS, the white paper outlines a new three-step framework to help brands develop a culture of creative impact to unlock growth.

NEW PARTNERSHIPS & PROGRAMS

In addition to commitments to unite behind a common sustainability framework for measuring and reducing creative and media supply chain emissions, and accelerating DEIB by increasing investment in diverse, multiculturally owned and operated media, several commitments to additional partnership and programs were made:

Launch of a New Taskforce for Responsible Personalization: Personalization and the ability to reach consumers will not be the same going forward, and with the advent of Generative AI, personalization is not the same for all. The Global CMO Growth Council is launching a new taskforce to create a living guide of best practices for responsible personalization.

Global Day of Learning Expansion: The ANA expanded its Global Day of Learning program from one day – to a year-long certificate program that can be used for teams to elevate marketing performance, develop the most in-demand skill sets, and for brands, agencies, and partners to keep current with the most up-to-date practices.

New IRG Cohort: The ANA CMO Leadership Program with IRG: Starting September 2023, a new cohort of 40-50 senior growth leaders will join the 12-week program, working individually, in small groups and in plenary to address new growth opportunities. The program builds on the WHAT, HOW and WHY of overperforming growth organizations to help leaders build very practical personal and business growth plans.

New Research Partner: McKinsey: The Global CMO Growth Council is partnering with McKinsey to conduct a foundational and consequential initiative to establish a guide that will help CEOs (and CFOs) better understand and assess how marketing brings value to their business. Getting this right will have significant benefits for CEOs as well as downstream benefits throughout the marketing industry and academia.

