Ana C. Rold of Diplomatic Courier Receives 2018 AWIU Internationalism Award

The AWIU Internationalism Award is presented to individuals who have exhibited international support for women's issues and contributed to worldwide understanding, raised awareness of global concerns, and fostered cross-cultural dialogue. The commitment and work of these individuals have set them apart by every standard.

"In the complex world of public diplomacy, Ana Rold has dedicated her career to serving as an honest broker who builds bridges amongst disparate countries, institutions and individuals. Her drive, intellect and spirit of cooperation are deserving of the recognition that she has received," said former U.S. Ambassador and Diplomatic Courier Board Member Lisa Gable.

According to Anita McBride, former Chief of Staff to First Lady Laura Bush, "Ana Rold's commitment to shining a light on the most pressing issues facing the world—and the global examples of leadership to help address them—is an inspiration and cause for hope in our world. As an entrepreneur, visionary, advocate and champion she is catalyst for change. I am delighted her passion for making the world a better place is being recognized by the AWIU. I can think of no more deserving person to receive this prestigious award. Congratulations, Ana!"

About: Ana C. Rold is the Founder and Publisher of Diplomatic Courier, the flagship media network for top diplomats around the world. In 2012, Rold founded the global futuristic think tank, The World in 2050, which has convened over 3000 multi-stakeholders through a series of global summits and forums to stimulate discussion and solutions on future megatrends. Rold has taught comparative politics at Northeastern University's College of Professional Studies since 2006. She received a Master's in International Peace and Conflict Resolution, with a focus on Alternative Dispute Resolution at American University and a Bachelor's Degree in International Affairs at Northeastern University. She speaks five languages.

