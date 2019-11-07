ANA Enterprise Gears Up For Global 'Year of the Nurse' In 2020

"As the largest group of health care professionals in the U.S. and the most trusted profession, nurses are with patients 24/7 and from the beginning of life to the end. Nurses practice in all health care settings and are filling new roles to meet the ever-growing demand for health and health care services," said ANA President Ernest J. Grant, PhD, RN, FAAN. "Despite the major role nurses play in health care delivery and community outreach, there are opportunities to increase understanding of the value of nursing in order to expand investment in education, practice and research, as well as increase the numbers of nurses who serve in leadership positions."

"We look forward to working with partner organizations to communicate a contemporary and accurate view of nurses and the critical work they do, as well as challenge boards and other influencers to commit to nursing and nursing leaders in order to improve the nation's health," said Grant.

Given the wide range of nursing roles in the U.S., ANA Enterprise will promote inclusivity and wide engagement of all nurses throughout Year of the Nurse. As an example, during 2020, ANA Enterprise will expand National Nurses Week, traditionally celebrated from May 6 to May 12 each year to a month-long celebration in May to expand opportunities to elevate and celebrate nursing.

The World Health Assembly, the governing body of the World Health Organization, declared 2020 the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife, in honor of the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth. The celebration offers a platform to recognize past and present nurse leaders globally, raise the visibility of the nursing profession in policy dialogue and invest in the development and increased capacity of the nursing workforce. This declaration is an extension of work initiated by the Nursing Now campaign to elevate the profession and ensure nurses are leading efforts to improve health and health care. ANA Enterprise is leading Nursing Now USA along with the Chief Nurse, U.S. Public Health Service; the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill; and the University of Washington, School of Nursing.

Nurses are encouraged to use #yearofthenurse and follow us on social media as we celebrate nurses in 2020.

About ANA Enterprise

The ANA Enterprise is the family of organizations that is composed of the American Nurses Association (ANA), the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), and the American Nurses Foundation. The three organizations work together as a cohesive system to achieve the Enterprise vision, advance the mission, and embody the Enterprise values. For more information visit http://anaenterprise.org/ .

SOURCE ANA Enterprise

Related Links

https://www.nursingworld.org/ana-enterprise

