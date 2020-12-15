Ana G. Méndez University enhances its academic offerings with 40 degrees taught completely in English

"Ana G. Méndez University maintains its innovative character and its commitment to finding solutions to serve the needs of the community," said Dr. José E. Maldonado Rojas, Vice President of Academic Affairs at UAGM. "Our campuses in the U.S. serve extremely diverse communities. Our goal is to exceed those unique needs that future professionals and the industry have."

The modalitities taught 100 percent in English include technical certificate programs, associate, bachelor and master's degrees in high-demand careers like those in the areas of health, business, education, communications and technology. With the new program, UAGM increases its titles offered to 93 to its catalog in the U.S.

"The establishment of a new modality allows us to guarantee a quality education for all. This through access to accredited programs and an international faculty, undoubtedly enriches the educational experience," added Maldonado.

With this program, international students and local residents, specifically the newer generations made up of the children of immigrants, will have an alternative that, apart from being tailored to their own language, will offer greater possibilities for education by providing access to a faculty that reflects the diversity of the region.

Ana G. Méndez University, a leading institution in Puerto Rico with a history of more than 70 years, is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. This organization is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Council on Higher Education Accreditation who for the past 125 years, has been dedicated to the accreditation of academic institutions.

Accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, Ana G. Méndez University is a non-profit educational institution that offers academic services since 1949. With nearly 40,000 students, UAGM has established itself as the largest private university in Puerto Rico. In the United States, it has three campuses in Florida and one in Texas. Its institutional catalog includes certificate, associate, bachelor, and master degree programs in business education, communications, technology, and health. UAGM is distinguished by offering its degrees in English and Spanish.

