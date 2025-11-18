ANA Global Appoints Ty Finnell as Vice President of Business Development to Drive Strategic Growth and OEM Partnership

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ANA Global, LLC ("ANA Global"), a leading provider of precision plastic injection molding, metal stamping, and hybrid assembly solutions, today announced the appointment of Ty Finnell as Vice President of Business Development.

In his new role Finnell will be responsible for driving ANA Global's growth and partnerships within its growing portfolio of leading medical device and healthcare OEMs across the USA. With a career that spans 15 years, Finnell has a proven track record of revenue generation in regulated Medtech and manufacturing environments. He brings experience from medical device sales with J&J, Globus, NuVasive, ATEC, and more. Most recently, Finnell has spent time in CMDO business development at Tecomet, Linamar, and Hirsh Precision. Finnell brings a strong history of building high-value partnerships and creating value for customers.

"Expanding our leadership team reinforces ANA Global's commitment to being a trusted partner to OEMs, offering localized expertise, greater agility, and seamless collaboration from design through delivery," said Richard Warren, CEO of ANA Global. "As we strengthen our U.S. presence, we continue to deepen relationships with medical customers and expand the value we deliver across their supply chains."

"I'm thrilled to join the ANA Global team and build on its 72-year legacy of excellence in advanced manufacturing," said Ty Finnell, Vice President of Business Development. "This is an exciting moment in the company's evolution, as new leadership and expanded capabilities position us to deliver even greater value to our OEM partners and drive growth across critical markets."

This strategic hire builds on ANA Global's recent partnership with Gainline Capital Partners and underscores their commitment to scaling long-term relationships with OEMs in the medical devices, building systems, and industrial sectors.

About ANA Global, LLC

Founded in Japan in 1953 and relocating its headquarters to San Diego, CA in 1987, ANA Global has built a 70-year legacy of manufacturing excellence. The company specializes in producing high-quality metal and plastic components and assemblies serving the medical, automotive and general industrial markets. With decades of expertise rooted in precision craftsmanship and innovation, ANA Global continues to be a trusted manufacturing partner for companies worldwide. For more information, visit ana-global.com .

