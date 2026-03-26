Ana L. Oliveira, President and CEO of The New York Women's Foundation, Announces Her Decision To Step Down After 20 Years of Transformational Leadership and Service

On this, The Foundation's 40th Anniversary, Oliveira leaves a powerful legacy advancing gender, racial, and economic justice

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Women's Foundation honors President and CEO Ana L. Oliveira's 20 years of service and dedication to the organization and its mission, as she announces her plan to step down later this year.

Ana L. Oliveira (Photo credit: BFA / Bre Johnson)

"Twenty years ago, when I first joined The Foundation, it was at a pivotal moment in its history," says Oliveira. "We strategically grew The Foundation's impact and presence, positioning it as a strong, innovative, collaborative leader with a growing national presence. Today, as we mark its 40th anniversary, The Foundation is poised to soar at a new pivotal moment."

"The value Ana places on community leadership and engagement has made The Foundation a pioneer, shaping how people think about philanthropy," says Danielle Moss Cox, Chair of the Board. "She's an incredible convener. Her ability to bring partners across sectors together to rethink and reimagine their level of support to women and girls will be a legacy felt for decades to come."

"Under Ana's leadership, The New York Women's Foundation has served as a truly innovative and mission-driven grant maker and early funder," says Mary Baglivo, Chair of the Board. "Ana has not only strengthened The Foundation's ability to move the agenda forward in New York, but nationally as well."

Says Imara Jones, Grantee Partner and Board Member: "Ana's vision of centering grantees, funding early, and trusting those closest to the problems for the solutions, alongside her expansive view of women and girls – including those who are trans and non-binary – is now considered to be standard across philanthropy. This is her legacy and one which The Foundation will continue to hold dear."

The search for the next CEO is in the early stages, led by the Board's Search Committee Chairs Anne E. Delaney, Board Alumna, and Lola C. West, Board Vice Chair, in partnership with executive search firm Phillips Oppenheim.

"Inspired and inspiring, Ana has taken philanthropy by and for women to a whole new level in NY," says Delaney. "At every stage of growth, Ana has helped elevate the work and provided grantees the support they need to thrive," continues West. "We are forever grateful to her for her vision of what could be, and her relentless resolve to get there," say Delaney and West.

About The New York Women's Foundation

The New York Women's Foundation is a leading voice for gender, racial, and economic justice. Based in New York City, The Foundation invests in bold, community-led solutions that advance the power and well-being of women, girls, and gender-expansive individuals. Among the largest women-led grantmaking organizations in the world, The Foundation's influence in shaping philanthropy reverberates far beyond the five boroughs. Since its founding in 1987, NYWF has invested over $133 million in more than 500 organizations, supporting a vibrant ecosystem of grantees, philanthropists, advocates, and innovators committed to lasting, community-rooted change.

To learn more about The New York Women's Foundation, visit www.nywf.org.

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For more information, or if you would like to speak with Ana Oliveira, please contact Temin and Company at 212-588-8788 or [email protected].

SOURCE The New York Women's Foundation