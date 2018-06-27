Ana M. Cedeño, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County President/CEO, Receives National Award

"There is no other person more caring, committed, supportive and most of all – energized – by her 'Littles,'" said John Corrado, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County's board chair. "Her depth of caring starts with the 'Littles' she loves, extends to the 'Bigs' she admires, and continues to those with whom she surrounds herself. Her enthusiasm for the program is infectious and the sum effect is that her staff, her board and her volunteers do a better job for our kids."

The Skip Walsh Award honors a Big Brothers Big Sisters' professional who, through excellence in his/her own agency work and generosity demonstrated by providing resources, support and encouragement to colleagues, has strengthened Big Brothers Big Sisters' mentoring services.

For the past 24 years, Cedeño's effervescent personality has combined with unmatched drive and creative professionalism to empower her staff, engage volunteers and supporters, and bring life-changing, one-to-one professional mentoring to at-risk children in Broward County. Her commitment extends to all children in need, so she generously has shared programming, data, materials, advice and expertise with colleagues across the state and nation. Some examples include:

Sharing new programs and event plans in detail, including Bigs in Schools and the signature Déjà Vu gala;

Managing a $1 million grant from the Department of Education as a volunteer the first year and as a benefit to her Broward agency with no personal benefit for the balance of seven years;

Initiating and sharing research to support Big Brothers Big Sisters funding and programs;

Serving as chair and vice chair of the Big Brothers Big Sisters Association of Florida ;

Participating in national events, including one instance where her car was totaled on the way to a national conference – she attended anyway, complete with bandages and bruises;

Speaking about the BBBS mission, notably to 1,000 guests in Orlando after a severe allergic reaction requiring yet another trip to the ER the evening prior; and

"Ana couldn't be more deserving of this prestigious award," added Corrado. "We're very appreciative of all she does on behalf of the children in our community."

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County provides children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported, one-to-one mentoring relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. The organization partners with parents, guardians, volunteers and others in the community and holds itself accountable for each child in its program achieving: higher aspirations, greater confidence, better relationships, educational success and avoidance of risky behaviors. For more information, visit www.bbbsbroward.org.

